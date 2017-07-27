Manning appointed Precinct 2 JP

By Kristen Tribe

Wise County commissioners Thursday appointed Callie Manning of Alvord interim Precinct 2 justice of the peace.

She will replace Craig Johnson, who is joining the sheriff’s office Aug. 21 as chief deputy.

The appointment came at the recommendation of Johnson and County Judge J.D. Clark.

“Judge Clark and I reviewed some outstanding applicants,” Johnson said. “We’ve had some good interviews, and we feel like the person we’re recommending to you is a clear cut favorite and will do an outstanding job, is active in the community and will represent Precinct 2 very, very well.”

Manning said she was honored by the recommendation.

“I will work very hard and diligently to know everything I need to know within the time period I’m allotted,” she said. “I’m honored to be selected.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance wanted to know if anyone else was being considered.

“That’s pretty well the way the process works?” he asked. “Y’all figured it out, and we’re going to vote on it? Is that the way it’s going to be?”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns said he “didn’t realize the leg work would all be done.”

“I didn’t know we were ready to appoint today,” he said, “so I’m a little surprised, but I’m willing to go with Craig’s recommendation.”

Johnson said multiple candidates were interviewed and at the conclusion of the process he felt strongly Manning was the best choice.

Manning has worked for Boyd Powers and Williamson since April 2001 and is the head legal assistant to the senior partner. She has served on the board of directors for United Way of Wise County since 2004 and is president of the Alvord Economic Development Corp.

She has previously served on the Alvord City Council and Wise County Teen Court. Manning has also been part of Alvord Friends of FFA and the Decatur Junior Women’s Club.

Burns eventually made the motion to appoint Manning to the post, and Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy gave it a second. Burns, Kennedy and Clark voted in favor of the appointment. Lamance abstained.

The office of Precinct 2 justice of the peace, along with all other JPs, will be on the March 2018 primary ballot.

