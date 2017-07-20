Man killed in wreck

An Alvord man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 81/287 about three miles north of Decatur Thursday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Lantz Elliot said a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Robert D. Shepherd, 53, was northbound at about 6:15 when he attempted to pass a black Ford SUV occupied by two people. Elliot said Shepherd failed to give the SUV enough room when passing, striking its front left fender with the back of his car. The collision triggered a chain of events, in which Shepherd’s Camaro left the roadway at an angle, entering the east side shoulder and sliding down sideways. Elliot said speed may have played a factor in the wreck.

“It shot him off the road,” Elliot said. “The gradient in the shoulder made him slide sideways.”

The car struck a tree and flipped into a creek bottom. Shepherd was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Clay Poynor. The SUV’s occupants were uninjured.

Decatur Fire Department, Wise County EMS and Wise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.