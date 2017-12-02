Man killed in motorcycle wreck

A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck on Farm Road 2264.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Adam Lawson said the victim was driving westbound on FM 2264 around 5:30 p.m. when he attempted to pass another vehicle. The motorcycle driver then hit a curb and lost control. The motorcycle went off the roadway and into a fence pole.

The ID of the victim has not been released at this time.

Decatur Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services Medic 1, Rescue 1 and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office also responded.