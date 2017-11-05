Man dies in motorcycle crash

A man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle crashed on Farm Road 455 near the intersection with Farm Road 51 North near Slidell.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Carson Bening said it appears the man was traveling eastbound on 455 and likely took a curve too fast.

“We’re not sure why he left the roadway, but we think speed was a factor,” Bening said.

The motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet. Bening said it’s unclear when the accident occurred. A passerby spotted the motorcycle and called 911 around 10:25 p.m.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of his family. More information will be posted as it’s available.