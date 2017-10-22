House fire victim dies

A Bridgeport man suffered fatal injuries from a house fire late Saturday night.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said Wesley Russell, 48, was taken by ground ambulance to Wise Health System as medics performed CPR, but Russell later died.

Russell was found in his home in the 1000 block of Shady Oaks Drive after police and fire departments responded to a call about a house fire around 11 p.m.

Stanford said officers arrived to find the back part of the house on fire. They attempted to enter the home but were unable due to heavy smoke.

Fire departments from Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport, Paradise and Runaway Bay responded to the blaze, which was extinguished around 1 a.m. Wise County EMS also responded to the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but Stanford said it could have started from a lightning strike from storms that were passing through the area at the time.