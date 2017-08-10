Hay barn catches fire

Several local fire departments responded to a hay barn fire in Decatur Thursday afternoon.

A metal outbuilding filled with hay on Business U.S. 81 caught fire around 4 p.m. Decatur Fire Chief Mike Richardson said a driver passing by noticed heavy smoke and called 911.

“When we got here there was a lot of fire and a lot of hay,” Richardson said.

Alvord, Bridgeport and Paradise fire departments were also called to combat the blaze, and Wise County Emergency Medical Services waited on standby.

The owner of the property was not at home at the time the fire started, and Richardson said the cause is yet to be determined. As of 5 p.m. Thursday fire fighters were still pulling burning hay out of the barn.

“It’s a long, drawn-out thing,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to get all the hay out and pull it all apart.”