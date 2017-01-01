Granger visits Wise

By David Talley | Published Aug. 22, 2017



U.S. Congresswoman Kay Granger visited with a group of Wise County Republicans Monday afternoon in Decatur to chat with constituents and answer questions on healthcare, military spending, the press and education.

Granger opened the meeting by pointing out that Wise County is typically home to some of her strongest supporters. She netted 83 percent of the vote in Wise County in the November 2016 elections.

The congresswoman took responsibility for failed Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act early on in the meeting.

“We just missed the boat,” she said.

“The bill we had was not a good bill.”

Granger later answered an attendant’s question about that effort, called the American Health Care Act, admitting that the House knew the bill was flawed but that they had passed it on to the Senate with hopes that fixes would come and the two legislative bodies could reach a better solution. Ideally, she said, a new bill would incorporate some of what the ACA did while mitigating what she referred to as its more destructive provisions.

“The things we didn’t do as Republicans is make it clear that Obamacare was going to collapse,” Granger said.

The question, and several others, came from a group of Democrats who attended the session in hopes of getting a word with the congresswoman.

“We have questions for Kay. We’re her constituents,” said Jeanette Lockett, a representative from the Parker County Democratic Party. “[Granger] won’t hold town halls, so we felt this was a great opportunity to get to ask her some questions.”

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Granger has turned down town hall-style meetings this summer, citing security concerns and a confrontational political climate. The meeting Monday was pitched by the Wise County Republican Party as an “impromptu” social visit and Lockett said her group was asked to wait outside until organizers could be sure there was room for them to enter.

Before the meeting, unconfirmed rumors circulated that a bus of protesters with signs was en route, but Lockett confirmed her group wasn’t there to protest, just to ask questions. She said the group didn’t bring signs to the meeting.

Granger also addressed press coverage of the Washington politics, disputing claims that suggest elected officials aren’t working cohesively.

“I’m proud of what we’re doing,” she said. “We’re working very hard and we’re working together better than we have in a long time.”

Granger also went after a report by the Star-Telegram that she had concurred with President Donald Trump’s remarks that “both sides” were to blame for violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville earlier this month. The congresswoman published an official statement on her website the day after the article ran online specifying condemnation for “white supremacist groups like the KKK and neo-Nazis that promote bigotry, antisemitism, racism, and violence.”

The congresswoman also discussed the stresses and rewards of chairing the House subcommittee on defense, citing proposed increases in military spending as a chance to keep legislative promise to the military.

The budget hike would include better equipment, raises for military personnel and funding to fight issues with opioid addiction in veterans, she said.

When asked about federal funding for education and recent budget proposals in which the Trump administration would cut $9.2 billion from the department, Granger said she feels education should be determined by states and local communities.