Friday, October 27, 2017

DRUG ARREST – Rhome police seized 20 pounds of marijuana following a suspicious person investigation yesterday. The department reports that around 5 a.m. Thursday, officer Body Brown responded to a report of three people sitting in a car for several hours at the Loves Travel Center on Texas 114. In addition to discovering the marijuana, Brown found numerous stolen identification documents. Anthony P. Gorial, 31, of Turlock, Calif., was arrested for possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds. Sonia Becerra, 30, also of Turlock, was arrested for fraudulent use and possession of identifying information. Both are third degree felonies. The third person in the car was not arrested. The marijuana had an estimated street value of $64,000.

RAYCO SEARCH CONTINUES – The search for the missing Wise County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rayco continues after the 4-year-old Dutch Shepherd went missing during a storm last weekend. The group Mutts and Mayhem Emergency Search and Rescue from McKinney will be searching the area where Rayco was last seen today and tomorrow. For information on their search, visit facebook.com/muttsandmayhem.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY – The Paradise Panthers face a pivotal contest in the 4-3A Division I playoff race tonight against Ponder at Panther Stadium. The two teams kick off at 7:30 p.m. Keep up with action along with updates from other Wise County games on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores. Other action Friday: Olney at Alvord; Boyd at Breckenridge; Bridgeport at Vernon; Windthorst at Chico; Decatur at Gainesville. The Northwest Texans face Chisholm Trail at home at noon Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS – The postseason gets underway Monday for the Decatur and Alvord volleyball teams. Decatur takes on North Hills in a 4A Region II bi-district match at 7 p.m. at Advantage Sports Complex in Carrollton. Alvord faces Valley View in a 2A Region II bi-district match at 7 p.m. at UNT Monday. Tuesday, Boyd travels to Aledo to battle Tolar in a 3A Region II bi-district tilt at 8 p.m. Chico takes on Collinsville in a 2A Region II bi-district match at Gainesville at 7 p.m.

VOTE EARLY – The first week of early voting for the Nov. 7 election wraps up today with polls open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at four early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St. Yesterday, 56 votes were cast. Early voting continues next week.

FREEZE WARNING – Wise County is under a freeze warning overnight tonight. Temperatures are expected to drop to the freezing mark or just below freezing.

FUN RUN – Decatur’s Young Elementary will hold a fun run beginning with kindergarten at 12:30 p.m. today. Volunteers are welcome to run with the kids.

BAKE SALE – Carolyn’s Cookie Monster’s Relay for Life Team is having a Halloween Bake Sale at Legend Bank in Decatur today.

FALL PLANT SALE – The Decatur High School greenhouse is open 3-6 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Fall annuals and perennials are available as well as pansies, snapdragons, dianthus, violas and mums with color bowls. The greenhouse is behind the school.

GOSPEL CONCERT – The public is invited to a free gospel concert 2 p.m. Sunday. Heaven’s Harmony quartet will perform at Faith Baptist Church in Decatur.

TRUNK OR TREAT – The Hills Nursing and Rehab will host a trunk or treat 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday. There will be a bounce house, hot dogs, face painting, and lots of candy.

VICTORY FALL FEST – Victory Church Fall Fest is 6-8 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature trunk or treat, DFW food trucks, a pumpkin carving contest, bounce houses and a live and silent auction.

MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID COURSE – The Newark Public Library will host an eight-hour Mental Health First Aid course provided by certified mental health first aid trainers from the Helen Farabee Center at Wichita Falls 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Newark City Hall, 209 Hudson St. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. The course, breakfast, lunch and materials are provided for free. This course is designed for persons who would like to provide initial help to someone who may be experiencing symptoms of mental illness or are in crisis. The course gives people specific tools designed to help friends, family, colleagues or others in their community. Seating is limited. For more information or to register, contact the Newark Public Library Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. by calling 817-489-2224 or email library@newarktexas.com.

COMMUNITY BUILD DAY – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will hold a community build on the new hiking and biking trails at Endeavor Bridgeport Adventure Park 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Meet behind T-Top Manufacturing at 278 George Mitchell Parkway. Call 940-683-3480.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Grayson Garrett Memorial Golf Tournament is Saturday at the Bridgeport Country Club. The three-man scramble costs $300 per team. Tee time is 4 p.m. with the final nine holes being played after dark. Entry includes a meal after the first nine holes and night golf supplies. There will be live and silent auctions. Wear your Halloween costume to be entered into a drawing for a six-month free membership to the country club. Proceeds benefit the Grayson Gift Memorial Fund. Call 940-393-2556 or 940-577-1080.

FALL CARNIVAL/TRUCK-OR-TREAT – Carson Elementary PTO’s Fall Carnival and Truck-or-Treat is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the school. The event will offer food, a cake walk, a silent auction, a photo booth, a truck-or-treat and games and prizes. Tickets, which are used to participate in all activities, can be purchased at the carnival. The concession stand accepts tickets or credit cards.

BUCKLE SHOW – Alvord Friends of FFA will hold a Steak and Chops Buckle Show (for cattle and pigs) Saturday at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Registration is 7-8:30 a.m., and the show begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $25 per entry.

SPOOKTACULAR – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will hold its Spooktacular Fall Festival 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin Ave. The free event includes inflatables, train rides, carnival games, an inflatable corn maze and costume contest with free cotton candy and other treats on tap.

CHAMBER AUCTION – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce dinner and auction is 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Conference Center. This year’s theme is Halloween Under the Big Top. Come dressed in Halloween or circus attire for the costume contest. There will also be a silent auction and raffle. Austin Allsup, one of the top eight performers on season 11 of “The Voice” will perform. RSVP by calling 940-627-3107.

TRUNK OR TREAT – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur is having a trunk or treat 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

RANCH PICNIC – A picnic and concert fundraiser – Picnic at the Ranch – is 2 p.m. Sunday at the Flying V Ranch, 297 CR 1170, in Decatur. There will be food, drinks, live music, football and a silent auction. Proceeds support NBIA/BPAN research on behalf of Erica’s Angelic Efforts, a group supporting Erica Currin.

BOO BASH – Decatur’s annual Boo Bash is 3-7 p.m. Sunday on the Town Square. The event includes free candy, games, a cakewalk, live music, hay rides, bounce houses and a doggie costume contest at 5 p.m.

FUNERALS – Service for Gary Max Watson, 61, of Springtown is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hilltop Assembly of God in Boyd with burial at Medlin Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Wesley Don Russell, 48, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Bill Gholson, 74, of Bridgeport is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cundiff Baptist Church on 1810 in Jack County. Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.