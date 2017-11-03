Friday, November 3, 2017

WRECK KILLS BRIDGEPORT MAN – A Bridgeport man was killed after his pickup struck a tractor trailer on U.S. 81/287 at Ramhorn Hill Road Friday morning south of Rhome. Brian Eustace, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene by Jan Morrow, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1. Eustace was southbound on U.S. 81/287 when his 2010 Ford F-150 struck a tractor trailer crossing over the highway to go northbound near the rear axle around 5:30 a.m., according to Department of Public Safety Trooper Chesley Womack. “Upon impact, [the pickup] was fully engulfed in flames. [The driver] was not able to get out of the vehicle,” Womack said. The tractor trailer driver Kenneth Daniels, 40, of Fort Worth, was not injured. Southbound traffic on U.S. 81/287 was shut down for nearly an hour before traffic was allowed to pass on the shoulder.

LARGE GRASS FIRE – Firefighters from departments across Wise, Denton and Montague counties battled a large grass fire near the intersection of Farm Roads 51 and 455 Thursday afternoon in Slidell. The blaze, which burned nearly 400 acres, was sparked from a mower blade striking a rock, according to Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard. “That’s just how dry it was,” Beard said. Summer-like temperatures in the low 90s, humidity levels in the teens and southern gusts up to 23 mph fueled the fire that was reported shortly before noon. Greenwood-Slidell Fire Chief Adam North said the blaze originated off of FM 51 and spread. Both FM 455 and 51 were closed as firefighters worked the fire. Slidell schools were evacuated as a precaution. Read more online at WCMessenger.com or in the weekend Messenger.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY – The Paradise Panthers face a pivotal game in the 4-3A Division I playoff race, taking on Bowie at 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium. The Decatur Eagles welcome in Burkburnett as they try to nail down a 4-4A Division I playoff spot. The Bridgeport Bulls close out the regular season in a showdown with Iowa Park for the second seed out of 3-4A Division II. Boyd goes to Brock. Alvord heads to Windthorst. Northwest goes on the road to play No. 1 Aledo. Victory Christian takes on Haslet Heritage for the second seed in their district. Follow updates on the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores

DECATUR, BOYD VOLLEYBALL ADVANCE – Behind senior captain Autumn Finney, Decatur rallied after dropping the first set to defeat Melissa 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21) in the area round. Decatur moves on to face 9-4A rival Argyle in the 4A Region II quarterfinal Tuesday at Byron Nelson. Boyd’s Jordyn Todd buried 19 kills and set the school record for kills in a season at 516 during the Lady Yellowjackets’ sweep of Clyde (25-10, 25-8, 25-14). Boyd hit .403 in the win. Boyd will take on Peaster or Jim Ned in the 3A Region I quarterfinal next week.

COY RETIRING – Coy O’Neal, who has worked on the chain crew at Decatur football games for 70 years, is officially retiring this season. In honor of his retirement, he will be recognized before tonight’s game at 6:40 p.m. He will mark the “first down” played in the game. The school will take up a collection for his scholarship at halftime.

TURN BACK THE CLOCK – Daylight-saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Set your clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night.

CARE FALL FEST – The Center for Animal Research and Education (CARE) in Bridgeport will hold its Seventh Annual Fall Fest Nov. 4-5 and 11-12. Times are 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The center will offer a tour, featuring the big cats, lemurs, llamas and coati. Festivities include pumpkins, pi atas and treats for the animals; and games, prizes, refreshments and learning stations for the guests. Admission is a suggested donation of $25. Tickets are available online at carerescuetexas.com. All ages are welcome.

FUN RUN – Decatur’s Rann Elementary will hold its Fun Run 12:30-2:15 p.m. today. A portion of Deer Park Road near the school will be closed during the run.

PARENT NIGHT – Bridgeport High School will hold an informational session for parents of juniors and seniors 6 p.m. Monday in the high school library. Counselors will discuss the college application process, financial aid and scholarships.

EARLY VOTING ENDS TODAY – Early voting for the Nov. 7 election wraps up today with polls open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at four early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St. Yesterday’s vote total was 75.

FOOD PANTRY OPEN SATURDAY – A mobile food pantry will be in the parking lot of the Decatur ISD Administration Building, 309 S. Cates St., 9-11 a.m. Saturday. It’s open to anyone in the community who needs help with groceries. The 18-wheeler full of food will come to Decatur the first Saturday of every month throughout the year.

DAV YARD SALE – Disabled American Veterans will hold a yard sale Friday and Saturday at the DAV Hall on Farm Road 51 South in Decatur.

MUSEUM FUNDRAISER – A group of local actors will perform a one-act play, “Eight Days in Paradise,” 6 p.m. Saturday in the G.C. Rann Auditorium at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The play depicts the eight days Oklahoma oilman Charles Urschel spent in a rural farmhouse owned by the Shannon family near Paradise in 1933. He was bound, blindfolded and chained as he awaited his fate during a kidnapping plot carried out by Machine Gun Kelly, Albert Bates and Kathryn Kelly. Tickets may be purchased at the Heritage museum 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today and Saturday, at the Paradise museum 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and Saturday, at Hometown Tees on Texas 114 in Paradise and online at paradisehistoricalsociety.org/eight-days-paradise/. Proceeds benefit the Paradise Museum.

ART BEAT – The Greater Wise Arts Alliance hosts its first Art Beat street festival 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. Vendors will be selling unique artworks including watercolors, pottery, sculpting, quilting, barbed wire art, jagged glass art and more. Some of the artists will do demonstrations throughout the day, and children can make their own crafts in the kids’ painting corner.

DECATUR SWIRL – The Decatur Swirl is 6-9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Decatur. The event, sponsored by Decatur Main Street, features wine, food, shopping and music from Jarrod Morris. Purchase tickets at www.decaturswirl.com. For information call Decatur Main Street at 940-393-0340.

BLOOD DRIVE – Decatur Church of Christ is having a blood drive with Carter Blood Care 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The Carter bus will be parked in the church parking lot at the corner of Farm Road 51 South and Preskitt Road. To make an appointment, call the church at 940-627-1912. Walk-ins are welcome.

LITTLE DRIBBLERS – Sign ups for Wise County Little Dribblers are open through the month of November. Practice starts in January with games through Spring Break. Call Shayler Carlton Shepard at 817-243-4513. Forms are available on their Facebook page or at Decatur elementary schools.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Richard L. Boykins, 73, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Alvord. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Tayslea Alyvia Knabe, infant daughter of Richard Knabe and Rachael West of Decatur, is 2 p.m. Monday at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday in the chapel at Jones-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Larry Cox, 70, of Rhome is 1 p.m. Monday at Speedway Christian Fellowship in Justin. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Joseph Jordan, 72, of Rhome is 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Trinity Baptist Church in Boyd. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Susan Jones, 68, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Ruby Solomon, 88, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at Aurora Baptist Church with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Doyle Jackson, 81, of Boyd is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Steven V. Shurbet, 70, of Chico is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wise County Park on Lake Bridgeport. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Norma Jean Allison, 76, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Church in Decatur.