Friday, November 24, 2017

1 SERIOUSLY INJURED IN WRECK – A Thanksgiving night wreck shut down U.S. 81/287 southbound about a mile north of Farm Road 407 and seriously injured one person. The wreck happened around 7 p.m. Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said an oilfield truck and a pickup were both southbound when the driver of the pickup ran into the back of the larger truck. A helicopter was called to the scene, and the pickup driver had to be cut out of the wreckage and was then flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. No names were immediately available. Traffic began to move again on the southbound shoulder around 8:15 p.m. as the wreck continued to be cleared. Traffic was backed up for several miles back toward Decatur.

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL – The Decatur Eagles will play Andrews in the 4A Division I area round at McMurry University in Abilene 7 tonight. Keep up with the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores.

LUCKY SEVEN – Businesses in Decatur will hold the annual “Lucky Seven” event today with special sales 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Some participating stores offer discounts that change by the hour. The event is sponsored by the Decatur Main Street program.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY – Citizens are encouraged to shop at their favorite local stores and help fuel the local economy Saturday. A kickoff coffee will take place at 7 a.m. at Trinity Street Coffee House in Decatur.

SANTA AND THE STAGECOACH – Santa and the Stagecoach is 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at Bridgeport City Hall. It features the tree lighting, live entertainment, photos with Santa Claus, kid crafts, food and drinks, cookie decorating, donation stations, letters to Santa and holiday family fun. Bridgeport Santa Cops will be accepting new unwrapped toys, monetary donations and gift cards. Bridgeport Lions Club will be accepting lightly used coats of all sizes for their coat drive. The City of Bridgeport will be accepting canned and non-perishable food items for their canned food drive. For more information, call Bridgeport City Hall at 940-683-3400.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – South Wise Spirit of Christmas angels are available for pick-up at Rhome Pharmacy and Pinacle Bank. Gifts must be returned by Dec. 14. Monetary donations may be made at Wells Fargo.

RETIRED EDUCATORS MEETING – The Wise County Retired School Personnel will meet 11:30 a.m. next Tuesday for lunch at the Decatur Conference Center. “HeartStrings” will bring the program. The cost of the luncheon is $11, and reservations must be made by Sunday to richardperry@embarqmail.com.

FUNERALS – Service for Willie White, 89, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

SERVICE for Susan Pietranski, 63, of Newark is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICE for Annie Lee Walker, 83, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Family visitation is at 1 p.m.

FUNERAL for Donna M. Baggett, 78, of Decatur is 11:30 a.m. Monday at Mount Olivet Chapel in Fort Worth with interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Family visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet.