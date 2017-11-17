Friday, November 17, 2017

BOYD FALLS IN FIVE IN SEMIFINAL – Down 2-0, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets fought back to win sets three and four and force a fifth game against defending state champion Goliad in the 3A volleyball semifinal. Goliad held off Boyd in the tiebreaker to earn the victory 25-17, 25-11, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11. Macee Valtr had 21 kills and Jordyn Todd 18.

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS – Valley View returned two interceptions for scores in a 69-19 win over Chico in a 2A Division I bi-district game Thursday. Nico Starnes ran for 124 yards and a score. Tonight, the Decatur Eagles face Abilene Wylie in a 4A Division I bi-district game at 7:30 at Graham. The Bridgeport Bulls take on Godley at Aledo at 7:30 p.m. in a 4A Division II game. The Alvord Bulldogs will meet Celeste at McKinney’s Ron Poe Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The Boyd Yellowjackets head to Granbury to play Comanche at 7:30 p.m. Follow updates on the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores.

BURNS SEEKS 5TH TERM – Precinct 2 County Commissioner Kevin Burns announced this week he will run for a fifth term in 2018. Just yesterday he was named chair-elect of the Texas Conference of Urban Counties, a group that represents 85 percent of the state’s population and communicates directly with the state legislature about local needs. Burns has also represented Wise County on the National Watershed Coalition. He said he wants to remain commissioner of Precinct 2 to see through unfinished road projects, as well as larger service projects such as the county’s broadband infrastructure plan. He will run as a Republican in the March 6 primary election. Read more in the weekend paper.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise Area Relief Mission (WARM) is seeking volunteers to help with its annual Turkey Tuesday event next week. WARM will be passing out turkeys and pumpkin pies Nov. 21. Sign up to volunteer at www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0d4facad22a4fa7-turkey or visit www.warmtx.org.

SPIRIT APPLICATION DEADLINE – Boyd Lions Club Spirit of Christmas applications are due today. Applications are available at all Boyd ISD schools and at Boyd City Hall. The program is designed to help struggling Boyd families provide their children with needed clothing and gifts for Christmas.

HOLIDAY STORE – The Wise Health System Auxiliary’s Annual Holiday Store is 7 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the hospital’s main lobby at 609 Medical Center Dr. in Decatur. It will include a bake sale, fresh poinsettia sale, a gift shop, silent auction and quilt raffle. A $5 lunch special will also be offered 11 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring a chili bowl, baked potato bar or salad bar with homemade desserts and beverages. Proceeds go toward new hospital equipment.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Historical Museum. Bring Christmas cards for signing and donations for the North Texas Stockings for Soldiers. Call Cecily Pegues, 817-528-8412.

OFFICE CLOSED FOR TRAINING – The Veteran Service Office in Decatur will be closed today for quarterly training in Dallas. The office will reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m.

BAKE SALE – Bridgeport Band Boosters will hold a bake sale to benefit the band 9 a.m.-noon Saturday and Monday at Lowe’s Grocery in Bridgeport. To donate baked good, bring items before 9 a.m.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Lyndon Lee Jones, 86, of Rosenberg is noon Saturday at Bethel Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Dorotha Small, 96, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Decatur Church of Christ with burial 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving. Family visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for June Caldwell, 85, of Chico is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 3 Cemetery in Chico.

MEMORIAL graveside for Belinda Hooper, 60, of Bridgeport is 3:15 p.m. today at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Madeleine Martin, 64, of Newark is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICE for Eleanor Kay Howard, 56, of Boyd will be held at a later date. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Bessie Bell Watson, 86, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery.

SERVICE for Henry “Hank” Tagle, 70, of Bridgeport will be held at a later date at Jones-Decatur.

