Friday, May 5, 2017

ELECTION DAY SATURDAY – City council and school board elections are Saturday. Wise County has several contested races, as well as three bond elections, a water district decision and the issue of tax assignment, all on various ballots. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. A list of election day polling places, as well as what will appear on each ballot, was featured in the midweek Wise County Messenger. Election results will be posted Saturday night at wcmessenger.com.

DECATUR SCHOOL HONORS – Lauren Smith of Decatur High School and Lara Wadlington of Carson Elementary were named Decatur ISD Teachers of the Year Thursday at the Decatur Education Foundation Gala. Campus nominees for the honor included Julie Harris of Rann Elementary, Amy Moore of Young Elementary and Devin McCain of McCarroll Middle School. Four men became the first inductees into the new Decatur High School Athletic Hall of Honor. Honored were Ronnie Gage, Curtis Enis, Brennan Williams and Kevin Haney. Foundation President Carey Williams said that this year, the Foundation had awarded almost $70,000 in teacher grants at the district’s six school campuses. More than 250 people attended the event at the Decatur Civic Center.

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS – Four Wise County baseball teams start the playoffs tonight. Decatur heads to Dallas to take on Pinkston at 6 at Mercy Street Sports Complex in game one of a 4A Region II bi-district series. Game two is slated for noon Saturday in Decatur with game three following if necessary. Boyd will take on Peaster in a 3A Region I bi-district series with games one and two in Boswell, starting at 6. Game three, if necessary is noon Saturday. Paradise and Brock will meet in game one at 4:30 at Weatherford College. Game two will follow. A third game, if necessary, would be at 6 p.m. Saturday in Jacksboro. In a 2A Region II bi-district series, Alvord faces Petrolia at 8 p.m. in Graham. Game two is slated for 4 p.m. Saturday in Graham with game three following. Northwest takes on Denison at 7 at home in a 5A Region I bi-district game.

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS – The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets begin a Class 3A Region I area series with Early at 6 tonight in Granbury with game one. Game two is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday with game three following. Chico faces Moody in a single game at 7 p.m. at Joshua.

COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition will hold its meeting noon Monday at Pizza Hut in Decatur. For information, call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

FOOD TRUCK CHALLENGE – The Eighter from Decatur Food Truck Challenge is 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday on Main Street just off the Decatur Square. Trucks will sell 2 oz. samples of their signature dishes 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will serve their full menu 4 to 9 p.m. Additional parking and shuttle service will be available at the northwest corner of Business 81/287 and Walnut Street, across from Twice the Ice. A section of Main Street will be closed 7:30 a.m. today through 11 p.m. Saturday. While the main event is Saturday, 10 trucks will be open throughout the day today, starting at 10:30 a.m.

CRUISE NIGHTS – The first Cruise Night on the Courthouse Square is Saturday in downtown Decatur. Registration is 4-7 p.m., $10 per vehicle. Judging begins at 7 with awards given at 8. Stores and restaurants will be open late.

COMIC BOOK DAY – The Decatur Public Library will participate in Free Comic Book Day at 10 a.m. Saturday. Stop by the library for activities, free comics and a chance to win door prizes. Call 940-393-0290.

BAKE SALE – East Side Alumni will hold a bake sale at 9 a.m. until they sell out Saturday at the St. John’s Baptist Church parking lot. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

SPRING CLEANING – The city of Lake Bridgeport’s Spring Clean Up is 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in front of city hall. A plate lunch and bake sale will be held inside city hall, benefiting the road fund. Call 940-683-2700 or visit cityoflakebridgeport.com.

COOP TOUR – Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting the 7th Annual Coop Tour Saturday. The tour will begin with a presentation on “Raising Chickens 101” at 9 a.m. at the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds. The tour will be come and go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 940-627-3341.

YOUTH ART SHOW – The Wise County Art Association 2017 Youth Art Show is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. Three $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors.

CEMETERY MEETING – The annual meeting of the Lone Star Cemetery Association is 10 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery on County Road 1361 near Chico.

GENEALOGY CONFERENCE – The Wise County Genealogical Society is having a conference, “Beginning Genealogy in the Digital Age,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford College Wise County. Topics to be covered include “Census Sense: Clues and Conundrums,” “Building a Life Story Beyond the Census” and “Methodologies for Search Success.” Register online at wisegenealogy.org. Cost is $35 and includes lunch. Onsite registration is available at 8:30 a.m., but lunch will not be available. For information, email Patti Gillespie at gensearcherpatti@gmail.com.

FUNERALS – Service for Bobby Potts, 86, of Paradise is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Willie Mae Peysen Peel, 81, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur with burial at Hopewell Cemetery in Alvord.

MEMORIAL service for Georgia A. Mount, 104, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday, May 12 at First Baptist Church in Alvord followed by graveside service at 2 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Vernon. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Tracie Pryor of Chico is pending at Jones-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for John Greenwood Jr., 52, of Chico is 2 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Fellowship Church in Chico. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for June Lee Jones, 59, of Chico is 4 p.m. Monday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Robert Goynes, 64, of Chico is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Leslie Faye Bailey, 47, of Terrell is 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.