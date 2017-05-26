Friday, May 26, 2017

MOTORCYCLIST INJURED – One man was severely injured when he wrecked his motorcycle into a barbed wire fence on County Road 1590 about a mile west of Alvord Thursday afternoon. Bystanders said the man was westbound when he left the roadway near a driveway and struck a fencepost. The man became tangled in the fence and his bike flipped several times during the wreck, a bystander said. A clear path of tire marks, followed by debris led from the roadway to the spot where the bike came to rest in a nearby field. Bystanders identified the man as a local who frequently traveled the road. Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Jose Gomez confirmed the story and said the man was taken via air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Wise County EMS and Alvord Fire Department responded to the scene.

NEAR 100 TODAY – Today is expected to be the warmest day of the year so far with a high temperature of 98 degrees forecasted for this afternoon. The weekend forecast includes a 30 percent chance of storms Saturday night and a 40 percent chance of storms Sunday.

MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its annual Memorial Day Program at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park in Decatur. Judge Melton Cude will be the guest speaker.

RHOME MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION – A Memorial Day program hosted by Rhome veterans will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Rhome 11 a.m. Saturday. The park is located at 100 Virginia Lane at 2nd Street.

MEMORIAL DAY CLOSINGS – All Wise County administrative offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. The Wise County Animal Shelter will close at 2 p.m. today, open regular hours Saturday and be closed Monday.

GRADUATION DAY – Three Wise County schools will hold graduation at 7 p.m. today. Alvord will hold graduation at the AHS gym, Boyd at Yellowjacket Stadium and Chico at the high school.

GOSPEL OPRY – The monthly Gospel Opry sing-along program is 6:30 p.m. Monday in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Admission is free. An offering will be accepted to be used toward the expenses of the museum.

MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY – Rhome Public Library will show the movie “Because of Winn Dixie” at 1 p.m. Saturday. The movie will be shown in the library’s Activity Room. Families and all ages welcome. Because of Memorial Day weekend, the library will not be open Saturday for other activities.

FREEDOM AND HONOR FEST – The Unified Body of Christ Church will present Freedom and Honor Fest Saturday at Harwood Park in Bridgeport. The event will include live bands, carnival games, food and a 50/50 drawing. Activities will begin at 12:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL CAMP – The Bridgeport High School football department is hosting a youth football camp May 30-June 2. All youth football players entering first through eighth grade are welcome. Camp fee is $50 with pre-registration, or $70 at the camp. Times will be from 8-11:30 a.m at Bull Stadium. For information visit the Bridgeport ISD home page.

OFFICE CLOSED – The Veteran Service Office will be closed today for staff to attend quarterly training in Dallas. The office will reopen 8 a.m. Tuesday.

CAR SHOW – Best Value Rhome Pharmacy is hosting the “First Responders Rhome Pharmacy Car Show” 1-6 p.m. Saturday at 400 S. Main in Rhome. All proceeds go to the Rhome Police Department. To enter your vehicle visit bestvaluepharmacies.com/car_show_2017 or call 817-638-5561.

COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY – Next week is Wise County commissioners’ regular meeting, but they will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday instead of Monday since it’s Memorial Day. They will discuss an appointment to the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District Board and the appointment of a local health authority. The meeting is in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse. It is open to the public.

HAVE A SAFE HOLIDAY – Due to the Memorial Day holiday, no Update will be published Monday. Any breaking news will be published at WCMessenger.com.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Ray Everett Garrett, 65, of Boyd is 1 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church in Boyd. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Rosemary Mills, 77, of Springtown is 11 a.m. June 1 at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Holman Colston, 69, of Rhome is 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Sanger. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Jessie M. Cole, 88, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.