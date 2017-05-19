Friday, May 19, 2017

HOME LOST TO FIRE – A family lost their home in the 100 block of Private Road 1311 to large fire Thursday morning. The road runs off of County Road 1304, northeast of Bridgeport. Wise County Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Washburn said two adults and a child lived in the home, which is owned by next-door neighbor Nita Duke. Washburn said Duke first saw the fire from her home. Bridgeport, Decatur and Paradise Fire Departments responded to the fire, which Bridgeport Fire Chief Terry Long said was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported in the blaze. Red Cross is assisting the family.

LIGHTNING HALTS GAME ONE OF DECATUR SERIES – With Decatur down 3-1 in the top of the seventh to Sanger, lightning brought a halt to the action. The teams will conclude the opening game of the 4A Region II quarterfinal series at 6:30 at Argyle tonight with game two following. A third game, if necessary, is slated for noon Saturday.

NORTHWEST TAKES GAME ONE – Doger Gilliland’s RBI-single and Noah Baker’s run-scoring doubled gave Northwest an early 2-0 lead on the way to a 5-1 victory over Colleyville Heritage in game one of the 5A Region I quarterfinal series. Gilliland held Heritage to a run on seven hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking two. Game two is slated for 7:30 tonight at UT-Arlington. A third game, if necessary, is set for noon Saturday.

SLIDELL’S COSTON MAKES TENNIS FINAL – Slidell’s Stone Coston won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the Class A tennis tournament Thursday. He will play Dominic Gibson today for the state title at 8:30 a.m. in College Station.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION – Weather permitting, the I-35W northbound mainlanes will be closed 9 p.m. today-6 a.m. Monday for construction activities. Northbound motorists will be detoured to the frontage road at Western Center Boulevard and back to the mainlanes at Heritage Trace Parkway. In addition, the I-35W southbound mainlanes will be closed at Heritage Trace Parkway from approximately 6 a.m.-noon Saturday. During that time, southbound motorists will be detoured to the frontage road at Heritage Trace Parkway and back to the mainlanes at North Tarrant Parkway. Southbound will be reduced to one lane from U.S. 81/287 to I-820 from noon to 9 p.m. Expect delays. Alternate routes are encouraged.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE – The Wise County Veterans Group presents “Cross Wayz” live 8 p.m. Saturday at the Arcadia Theater on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. The Wingerz will play favorite music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Tickets are $10 each, available at the door. The event is a fund raiser for the Veterans Museum.

BOONSTOCK – Boonstock, the annual fundraiser for the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, is Saturday. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Boonsville Station and Community Center with a meal of brisket and sausage with all the fixings, including dessert (dinner cost is by donation). There will be a bounce house (weather permitting) for the kids, and both silent and live auctions. Live music will be provided by Steve Bounds and Simply Honky Tonk. Raffle tickets for two guns, a Kimber 45 and a Savage 270, are also available. Carter BloodCare will be onsite 1:30 -7 p.m. Call Robert at 940-393-1550 to set up your time to donate blood.

WASHER TOURNAMENT – Decatur FFA is having a washer tournament and fish fry Saturday at Decatur High School’s ag building. The tournament starts at 3 p.m., and dinner will be served starting at 6. Entry fee is $60 per team and includes two meal tickets. A single meal ticket is $10. Tickets can be purchased from FFA members or an ag teacher. Register for the tournament at decaturffa.weebly.com. All proceeds will go toward Decatur FFA to send members to judging contests and state convention.

BOOK AND BAKE SALE – Chico Public Library will host a Book and Bake Sale 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and Saturday at the CPL Book Room (400 S. Hovey St., Chico). For more information or to donate baked goods call Michelle or Emilie, 940-644-2330.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce third annual golf tournament is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Decatur Golf Club, 211 Country Club Rd. Cost is $400 for a four-person team. It includes a golf cart, meals, goody bag and drinks. Contact Kayla Prock, 940-399-3291, artgirl7.kp@gmail.com.

PICNIC IN THE PARK – The First United Methodist Church of Boyd will hold Picnic in the Park at Snodgrass Park 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The picnic will feature hot dogs and hamburgers and will be a chance for people to meet their neighbors.

SPRING PICNIC – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a Spring Picnic 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Historical Museum under the trees. In case of inclement weather, it will move indoors to the museum stage on the second floor. There will be no formal meeting. The DAR will furnish a meat dish; bring your favorite side to share. If possible, bring a table as well as a chair and serving utensils for your dish. Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

CEMETERY MEETING – The Aurora Cemetery Annual Meeting is 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cemetery Pavilion, 509 Cemetery Road in Aurora.

FUNERALS – Service for Fern Hughes, 84, of Decatur will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Honey Dennis, 78, of Lake Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Saturday at West Side Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Donald Eugene “Donnie” Grooms, 57, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Crafton Norwood Cemetery.

SERVICE for Shirley A. Zedaker, 85, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Judy Teal, 73, of Rhome is 2 p.m. today at Aurora Baptist Church. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Wanda Jane “Janie” Saulter, 84, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the church. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Murtie Pearl Bounds, 73, of Springtown is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

VISITATION for Gary W. Traylor, 59, of Rhome is 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Chapel in Boyd.

SERVICE for Larry Barnett, 64, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Robbin Martinez, 37, formerly of Bridgeport is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Lions Hall.

FUNERAL for Charles Patrick “Pat” Denton, 71, of Benton, La., is 2 p.m. Saturday at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel in Shreveport with interment to follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery with United States Navy Honors. Family visitation will be noon Saturday prior to the service.

