Friday, May 12, 2017

BUTTERFIELD TIME – The Butterfield Stage Days Festival is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Harwood Park in Bridgeport. There will be food, home decor and craft vendors, bounce houses, bingo, community entertainment and a barbecue cookoff. There will also be a free kid zone and carnival. The carnival is open tonight prior to the festival. The 2017 Karl Klement Butterfield Stage Days PRCA Rodeo is 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Sunset Retreat and Wedding Arena, 691 Farm Road 920, outside Bridgeport. Tickets are $12. Children age 5 and younger are free. There is a concert featuring the 2,000 Mile Band following the Saturday night performance, free with your rodeo ticket. The Butterfield Stage Days parade is 5:30 p.m. today in downtown Bridgeport. Also, the Halsell Street Merchant Sidewalk Sales event sponsored by Bridgeport Main Street will take place today and tomorrow in downtown Bridgeport.

ELDER TOSSES SECOND STRAIGHT NO-HITTER – Decatur ace pitcher Bryce Elder threw his second straight no-hitter in the playoffs, striking out nine in the Eagles’ 10-0 victory over Melissa Thursday in game one of the 4A area series. Trey Penny ended the game with a two-run triple. Decatur takes on Melissa in game two at 7:30 tonight. A third game, if necessary, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Argyle. Northwest beat Birdville 3-2 in game one of their 5A area series. Game two is at Northwest at 7:30 tonight. The third game, if necessary, is slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Alvord’s 2A Region II area series with Sam Rayburn gets underway at 7:30 tonight at Denton Braswell. The series will conclude at 2 p.m. Saturday with game two and the third game, if necessary, following.

WRONG-WAY DRIVER CRASHES – A vehicle driving west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 380 crashed through a fence and into a tree on the south side of the roadway near County Road 1110 Thursday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Ray Wallace said the driver, Matthew Miller, 48, of Bridgeport, told him he’d lost consciousness before the wreck. Miller’s Jeep Patriot traveled about 100 yards through a wooded area before coming to a stop against a large tree. He was uninjured. Eastbound traffic was briefly limited to one lane while emergency vehicles were on scene.

PLANT SALE – Decatur FFA will hold a Mother’s Day plant sale 3:30-6 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the FFA greenhouse behind the high school. Everything will be marked down to clear out for summer. Sale will be at the FFA greenhouse located behind Decatur High School.

SNAKE AWARENESS – Noah’s Ark Pets and Supplies in Decatur will host Snake Awareness and Appreciation Day 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Visitors may bring their reptile friends to share experiences and information. Brian Gates with Wise Snake Removal will be the guest speaker. Call 940-626-1414.

BASKETBALL TOURNEY – The 5th Annual Back 2 Summer Bash 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is May 20 at Decatur High School. T-Shirt registration deadline is today, and May 18 is the last day you can register a team. Register online at www.eventbrite.com, search Back to Summer Bash in Decatur Texas, or email back2summerbash@gmail.com for a form. Cost is $100 for youth teams and $150 for adult teams.

RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING – The Wise County Retired Teacher Personnel will meet Tuesday, May 16, at the Decatur Civic Center. The luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. and program will be installation of officers and Bingo. Cost of the luncheon is $11. Members are reminded to bring prizes for Bingo, and WCRTP dues are payable at this meeting. Make reservations by e-mailing richardperry@embarqmail.com by Saturday.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Decatur Monday. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at Wise Health System in the Education Room on the second floor. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – Wise County commissioners will revisit EMS Administrator Charles Dillard’s request to purchase all-terrain vehicles at Monday’s regular meeting. Commissioners previously approved purchasing two, which were to be primarily used by off-duty personnel at private racetracks, but just days after the decision, county officials put the purchase on hold after questions came up about insurance and liability. Commissioners will also consider a letter of non-opposition to legislation regarding the creation of Far North Fort Worth Municipal Utility District No. 1 for a subdivision in Wise and Tarrant counties. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.

CITY-WIDE CLEANUP – Boyd will hold a city-wide cleanup day Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Large trash containers will be available at 731 E. Rock Island. You must bring a current water bill or other proof of city residence. No hazardous materials, paint, batteries or tires will be accepted.

BOOK TO MOVIE DISCUSSION – The Rhome Public Library Teen group (ages 12 to 18) will discuss the book “Because of Winn Dixie” 1 p.m. Saturday. Copies of the book and eBooks are available.

MUSICAL – The St. John Baptist Church, 904 N. Farm Road 51 in Decatur, will host a musical 6 p.m. Saturday. Various groups will perform, and the public is invited to participate.

CICI’S GIVES BACK — From 4 to 10 p.m. Monday, Cici’s in Decatur will give a portion of its proceeds to the 2017 DHS Project Graduation. Customers must mention Project Graduation when placing their order.

FUNERALS – Memorial graveside service for Carin Lynn Ranta, 50, of Haslet is 11 a.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Georgia Pratt, 69, of San Antonio is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for F. Robert Goynes, 67, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8:30 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Murtie Patterson Bounds, 73, of Springtown is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICE for Helen C. Derting, 89, of Aurora is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Georgia A. Mount, 104, of Decatur, is 10 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Alvord, followed by graveside service at 2 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Vernon. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling the arrangements.