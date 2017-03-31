Friday, March 31, 2017

MORE STORMS POSSIBLE – The chance for severe thunderstorms returns this weekend. The National Weather Service forecast includes a 40 percent chance of storms Saturday afternoon, increasing to 60 percent Saturday night. Sunday’s forecast includes a 70 percent chance of storms, decreasing to 30 percent by Sunday night.

VARSITY BASEBALL ACTION – The Decatur Eagles travel to Krum tonight and will begin play at 7:30 p.m. Bridgeport plays Argyle at home with a 7:30 start, and Boyd travels to Henrietta for a 7:30 game. Other action includes Alvord at Lindsay, 6:30 p.m.; Chico at Era, 6:30 p.m.; and Paradise at Jacksboro, 7:30 p.m.

VARSITY SOFTBALL GAMES – The Decatur Lady Eagles play in Krum tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. Bridgeport faces Argyle at home with a 7 p.m. start, and Boyd travels to Henrietta for a 7 p.m. game. Other action includes Alvord vs. Valley View at home, 5 p.m.; Chico vs. Muenster at home; and Paradise at Jacksboro for a 5 p.m. game.

COMMUNITY INPUT ON SUPERINTENDENT – The Decatur School Board has employed the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to assist with the search for a new superintendent. The board has requested that school personnel and the public be involved in developing qualifications and characteristics of the person who will serve as the next superintendent. The public can participate in a survey through April 9. Find the link at the DISD website, decaturisd.us.

BOIL WATER NOTICE LIFTED – The City of Runaway Bay’s boil water notice has been lifted.

BAKE SALE – IOffice, 1650 S. FM 51 Suite 300 in Decatur, will host a bake sale on Monday, April 3 benefiting iOffice’s Relay for Life TEAM Hamilton.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold their weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center.

HIGH SCHOOL RODEO – Decatur High School Rodeo Team will host their NTHSRA Rodeo 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Pre-purchase tickets from any team member, by email at decaturrodeoteam@gmail.com or call 817-888-2364. Pre-sale tickets are $5. Cost will be $7 at the gate. Follow them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/rodeodecatur, for rodeo updates.

MUSEUM BENEFIT – A Patriotic Musical Review, featuring Rebecca Buchanan Potter and benefiting the Wise County Veterans Memorial Museum, is 8 p.m. Saturday at the Arcadia Theater on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. Tickets are $10. They’re available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, Bridgeport Index and First Financial Banks in Bridgeport and Decatur. Call 940-859-4562. The museum will be open 6-8 that evening.

CRAFT FAIR – The Area Business Woman’s Network is having a craft fair to raise money for its scholarship fund. The Greater Wise Festival of Arts, Crafts and Creations is Saturday at Weatherford College Wise County. It will feature crafts, artisans, an art auction and bake sale. Booth space is available. For a registration form, contact Gaby Scherer, 817-528-0276, gaby123@msn.com; or Chairman Debbie Bounds, 817-899-8529, dbounds@hospiceplus.net.

BEEF RAFFLE – Tickets are being sold for a raffle of a side of 50 percent WAGYU beef, family-raised and pasture-fed, with custom processing, plus a $350 gift card for a freezer. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at iCopy or by calling 940-627-4465. Proceeds benefit the Jackie Murphree Honorary Scholarship. The drawing will be at the Decatur 5K Saturday in downtown Decatur.

FUNERALS – Service for Norma Dornack, 86 of Decatur is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur.

FUNERAL for William Franklin Goolsby, 87, of Boyd is 1 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial at Azleland Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

FUNERAL for Barbara Jones, 83, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Aurora Baptist Church with burial at New Hope Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.