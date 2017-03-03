Friday, March 3, 2017

YOUTH FAIR DRAWING TO A CLOSE – Two more days of the 2017 Wise County Youth Fair remain. Today’s schedule includes the prospect steer show at 8 a.m., agricultural mechanics judging at 10, the breeding beef heifer show at 1 p.m. and the Wise County Heart of a Champion Show at 5 p.m. Saturday’s schedule includes the judging contest 9-11 a.m., the pet show at 10 a.m., a barbecue meal 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., awards at 12:30 p.m. and the auction at 1 p.m. All events will take place at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur.

ELEVATED FIRE DANGER – The National Weather Service says an elevated fire weather risk exists this afternoon for Wise County and areas west. Today’s high is expected to be near 67 with south winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour this morning with gusts up to 20 mph.

YOUNG PROGRESSIVES – The Wise County Democrats’ Young Progressives Meeting “First Friday at Fuzzy’s” is 7 tonight at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Decatur. Attendance is limited to progressives in high school and up to age 30. Call Janet Amos, 940-399-7352.

BENEFIT BAKE SALE – Guardians of the Children, a group that advocates for abused children, will hold a bake sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Aaron’s in Decatur.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold their weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Wise County Area meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fit-N-Wise Administrative Conference Room. The meetings include a guest speaker.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT – The Bridgeport High School Class of 2017 is having a four-on-four volleyball tournament Sunday at the Bridgeport Middle School gym, 702 17th Street. Entry fee is $40 per team and $2 for spectators. Divisions include fifth grade and younger, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; sixth and seventh grades, 2-4 p.m.; eighth grade to adults, 3-6 p.m. All proceeds benefit 2017 Project Graduation.

HOME AND LAWN SHOW – The Wise County Home and Lawn Show sponsored by the Decatur Rotary Club is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. Call Cary Bohn, 940-627-5616 or email cary@carybohn.com.

OIL BELT GOLF TOURNEY – The Oil Belt Men’s Golf Association opens its 2017 season March 6. Men 50 and older are invited to join. The initial enrollment fee is $20 and play is handicapped. Members play three to four times per month, rotating play on different area courses. Call Tom Ferguson, 940-389-9879 or A.Z. Smith, 940-389-0949.

FUNERALS – Service for Vessie A. Adams, 88, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Homer Gene Derryberry, 77, formerly of Boyd is 3 p.m. today at Boyd Cemetery. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Joe Keith Bishop, 59, of Rhome is 10 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Loving Cemetery in Loving. Family visitation is 7-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Bobby Ed Harp, 59, of Arlington is 10 a.m. Saturday at Decatur Church of Christ with burial at Sand Hill Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Jimmy Jones, 73, of Decatur is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the home of Jason and Carley Jones. For information call 940-577-0138. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.