Friday, March 24, 2017

REGIONAL POLICE CANINE TRIALS – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office will host the 2017 regional police canine trials for the United States Police Canine Association next week. As a result, citizens in and around Decatur may see an increased number of uniformed officers and marked vehicles from other areas of the state. The public is invited to attend the patrol dog certifications Monday and Tuesday, beginning at 8 a.m. each day at the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Facility on Old Reunion Road in Decatur, just south of the Reunion Grounds. Read more in the weekend Messenger.

SOCCER PLAYOFFS – The Bridgeport Bulls and Sissies and Decatur Eagles start the soccer playoffs in Mineral Wells today. The Sissies take on Brownwood at 4 p.m. The Bulls also play Brownwood at 6 p.m. The Eagles close the night with a match against Mineral Wells.

BIG SANDY BASEBALL BATTLE – Fresh off their win over No. 1 Argyle, the No. 7 Decatur Eagles head across the Big Sandy to take on rival Bridgeport at 7:30 tonight. The Decatur Lady Eagles and Bridgeport Sissies play softball at 5:30. The rest of the baseball and softball schedule for the county: Baseball – Era at Alvord; Boyd at Nocona; Collinsville at Chico; Paradise at City View; Aledo at Northwest. Softball – Alvord at Lindsay; Boyd at Nocona; Chico at Collinsville (Saturday); Paradise at City View; Aledo at Northwest.

SLIDELL DOMINATES UIL CONTEST – Slidell High School’s UIL academic team won the District 21-A contest Wednesday with 794 points. Their closest challenger was Bellevue High School in second place with only 178 points. Detailed results, as well as those from other local schools, will be in the weekend Messenger.

BOOK SALE – The Friends of the Bridgeport Public Library are having a spring book and bake sale during regular business hours today and Saturday. There is a large selection of fiction and nonfiction books, DVDs, encyclopedias and baked goods.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – The Wise County commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Monday, March 27, has been moved to 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, due to scheduling conflicts with multiple commissioners. The meeting will be held in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. Agenda items include grant resolutions for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and revision of the county’s fund balance policy. Commissioners will also hear a presentation on the outside audit for fiscal year 2016. The meeting is open to the public.

HEALTH FAIR – The Wise County Health Fair is 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. Admission is free. There will be door prizes, fitness stations and free health screenings, including those for blood pressure, cholesterol, AIC, edema, glucose, grip strength hand pain, PSA, heart rate, skin cancer, weight and TSH.

OPENING DAY – Jewel Park in Chico will host the first Opening Day tomorrow beginning at 9 a.m. with the announcement of Dragon players and coaches followed by baseball/softball games. The event will feature a concession stand offering meals, raffles, silent auctions, cake walk, bake sale, Kona Ice, mobile laser tag and an alumni vs. high school co-ed softball game. Visit the Jewel Park Facebook page for more details.

FFA PLANT SALE – Decatur FFA will hold a plant sale at the greenhouse 2-6 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. The greenhouse is located behind Decatur High School.

RELAY EVENT – Paint Wise County Purple 5K Run/Walk event is Saturday in downtown Decatur. Registration is 7:15-7:50 a.m. Walk begins at 8 a.m. All proceeds benefit Relay For Life of Wise County. The event will also include cancer survivors painting the street purple at 10 a.m. and a vendor event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Kathy Hughes at 940-255-2944.

RAILROAD WORK – Farm Road 3259 at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing will be closed 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for railroad work. Farm Road 51 will be closed at the crossing for rail work 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

FUNERALS – Funeral for Peggy Garrett Shepherd, 75, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Boonsville Cemetery.

GRAVESIDE service for Levelle Fisher Bond, 90, formerly of Bridgeport is 1 p.m. Saturday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. There is no visitation.

FUNERAL for Billy Munn, 84, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Sunday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

NO SERVICE is planned for Marie France McCabe, 69, of Azle. Jones Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.