Friday, March 17, 2017

RESERVE CONSTABLES DEPUTIZED – Commissioners Monday approved five reserve constables for Precinct 4, and as of Thursday, four had been deputized. Jerry McGee, Brian Bernardo, Greg Leveling and Randall Joy will assist Precinct 4 Constable Kevin Huffman with serving evictions and writs as part of a reserve constable pilot program. If the program proves to be successful, it may be extended to the other three constables. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

BENEFIT MEAL – A benefit meal for the Fletcher family is 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Greenwood. The meal will include pulled pork, chicken, sausage and all the fixings. Dessert will be Amish ice cream and peach cobbler. An acoustic song swap featuring Phil Hamilton and other special guests will begin at 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit the family of Eric and Brandy Fletcher who are adopting three children. To donate food or to help, call Melinda at 940-389-4736.

FOREST PLAN REVISION – Management of Wise County’s LBJ National Grasslands will be part of an open discussion with U.S. Forest Service officials 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Civic Center. The meeting is open to the public.

FLAG FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT – The first BYA 7-on-7 Flag Football Tournament is 9 a.m. Saturday at Boyd Yellowjacket Stadium. Cost is $300 per team (7-14 players). It’s a double elimination format for ages 16 and up. All players must fill out a release form. Proceeds benefit the Boyd Youth Association. Contact Aaron Lambert at 817-487-3864 or hlcustomhomes@gmail.com.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold their weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center.

COWBOY COOK AND HOEDOWN – The Ranch Cowboy Country Church, 14600 Farm Road 730 North, in Briar will hold a Cowboy Cook and Hoedown 4-7 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a smoked chicken supper, music and yard games.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY TO MEET – The Bridgeport Historical Society will meet 11:30 a.m. Monday at Pizza Hut in Bridgeport. Speakers will be Bridgeport City Manager Jesica McEachern and Main Street Manager Tiffany Evans.

ALVORD VETERANS – Alvord area veterans will meet at the Valero gas station in Alvord 8 a.m. Saturday. The group will pick up litter on Business U.S. 81/287 starting at 9 a.m. They will meet at the Alvord Lumber Yard. Call Don Hill, 817-888-7830.

HEALTH CHECK – The Montague County Wellness Fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center, 413 Pelham St., in Bowie. Call 940-872-1114.

FUNERALS – Funeral for Steven Wayne McMillan, 60, of Rhome is 2 p.m. Saturday at Aurora Baptist Church in Aurora. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

FUNERAL for Joseph Pratt, 58, of Rhome is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Aurora Baptist Church in Aurora with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins-Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Royce Arlington Ebner, 82, of Rhome is 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Levelle Bond, 90, formerly of Bridgeport, is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Billy Gilbert, 63, of Rhome, is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.