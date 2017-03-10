Friday, March 10, 2017

FOG CAUSING TRAVEL ISSUES – Heavy fog Friday morning was causing travel issues in parts of Wise County. As Update was going to press, medics and fire departments had been dispatched to a four-vehicle wreck at Texas 114 and Shale Creek near Rhome. Initial reports said motorists were having trouble seeing the traffic light due to heavy fog. There had been no reports of injuries.

STREET CLOSURE – The City of Decatur will close the intersection of West Hale and South Cowan to through traffic for concrete pavement construction today through Friday, March 24. Unforeseen conditions may occur requiring closure to last longer than planned. Call the Public Works Department for more information at 940-393-0260.

MARSHALL ENDS TEXANS’ DREAM SEASON – Fort Bend Marshall used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to grab the lead for good in an 82-59 victory over the Northwest Texans in the 5A semifinal Thursday. Avery Anderson finished with 23 points.

BRIDGEPORT, DECATUR BATTLE FOR 3-4A TITLE – The Bridgeport Bulls and Decatur Eagles will battle for the 3-4A soccer title at 7:30 tonight at Eagle Stadium. The game will follow the girls game.

STORMS POSSIBLE – A 20 percent chance of storms is included in today’s forecast, and storm chances increase to 60 percent Saturday.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevens Street Grill in Bridgeport. All veterans are invited.

EAST SIDE ALUMNI – The East Side Alumni Association will meet 1 p.m. Saturday at the home of Mike Bell. Call 940-627-9082.

MEALS ON WHEELS FUNDRAISER – The Wise County Committee on Aging, the provider of Meals on Wheels, will have a Skaters from Decatur fundraising event 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Decatur Skate, 1508 N. U.S. 81/287. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at the WCCA office, 300 N. Trinity Suite A in Decatur. WCCA is also selling raffle tickets for NRS World Weekend in Decatur which includes a stay at NRS, meals provided by local restaurants and a gift basket. Drawing will be held at Saturday’s fundraiser.

MEET FIRST RESPONDERS – Safety 1st, an event to meet first responders, is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at McDonald’s in Decatur. A fire truck, police car and ambulance will be on site for viewing and photos.

MASONIC LODGE BREAKFAST – Greenwood Masonic Lodge is holding its quarterly breakfast 7-9 a.m. Saturday. Biscuits, gravy, sausage and bacon will be provided at no cost. Donations will be accepted.

BAKE SALE – The Boyd Rodeo team will hold a bake sale 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today at First Financial Bank in Boyd.

PLANT SALE – Decatur FFA Greenhouse will be open 1-5:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday to sell hanging baskets and bedding plants. The greenhouse is located behind Decatur High School.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Thomas Charles, 34, of Chico is 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Paul Wayne Diffenderfer, 67, of Paradise is 10 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport with burial at Paradise Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-7:30 tonight at Jones-Bridgeport.

VISITATION for Amanda Caroline Wells, 33, of Boyd is 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for William “Bill” Childress, 77, of Rhome is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Rhome Church of Christ. Family visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins-Boyd.

FUNERAL for Paul Howard, 71, of Forestburg is 10:30 a.m. today at Forestburg Baptist Church. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL for Jeffery Thatcher, 45, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Cemetery pavilion. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Billy Lee Shawn, 74, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Saturday at Balsora Baptist Church in Balsora with burial at Willow Point Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Ann “Granny Ann” Gregg Thornton, 87, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.