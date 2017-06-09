Friday, June 9, 2017

DECATUR ISD SUPERINTENDENT LONE FINALIST – The Decatur ISD Board of Trustees has named Judi Whitis the lone finalist as the district’s superintendent of schools. Dr. Whitis comes to Decatur from Valley Mills ISD where she served as superintendent since 2014. She previously served as superintendent with Fort Davis ISD and as assistant superintendent for Burnet and Lampasas ISDs with a strong focus in curriculum and instruction.

3 HURT IN WRECK ON U.S. 380 – Three people were flown from the scene of a wreck on U.S. 380 in Decatur Thursday around noon. According to Decatur Police Sgt. Calvin Beatty, a passenger car driven by Amr Takieldeen of Wichita Falls tried to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 380 from the U.S. 81/287 exit ramp, crossing directly in front of an 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler, driven by Juan Villafranco of Celina, couldn’t brake in time and hit the passenger car on the driver’s side. The three occupants of the passenger car – Takieldeen, Mona Kamel El-Sayed Mahmoud of Wichita Falls and a 5-year-old child – were flown from the scene. Takieldeen and Mahmoud were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, and the child was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Beatty said that as of Thursday afternoon the child was in stable condition and the adults were in critical condition. Villafranco was uninjured. Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Decatur police and fire departments, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Air Evac Lifeteam 68, CareFlite and PHI Air Medical responded.

FATAL WRECK UPDATE – The victim killed in an early morning Wednesday wreck near Alvord has been identified as a Bowie resident. The wreck happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 1596 and U.S. 81/287 near the Exxon truck stop on U.S. 81/287 north of Alvord. Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel said a pickup driven by Brayden Brown, 18, of Alvord was eastbound on County Road 1596 and pulled out into the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 to cross over and head north on U.S. 81/287. A southbound passenger car driven by Kathryn Joseph, 64, of Bowie struck the side of Brown’s truck. She died at the scene. Brown and several passengers in his truck were not injured, Haschel said.

MORNING STORMS – Storms moved into Wise County this morning bringing heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals as of 7:45 a.m. included 1.5 inches in Greenwood, 1.02 in Bridgeport, 0.95 in Alvord, 0.88 in Decatur and 0.51 in Rhome. The rain is expected to end this morning before an afternoon high of 84.

DRIVER’S EDUCATION – Decatur High School’s driver’s education class starts Monday at the McCarroll Middle School Multipurpose Building. Participants must be 15 years old by July 1. Class fee is $75, and the driving fee is $225. Payment must be made at the DHS office before the first class. Call 940-393-7200 or email jack.reeves@decaturisd.us.

CLOVER KIDS – The 4-H Clover Kids Camp is 1:30-4 p.m. June 13-15. The camp is open to incoming kindergartners through second graders. Participants will learn about 4-H projects through hands-on activities. Cost per camp is $15, or $40 to attend all three days. Contact Chrissy Karrer at 940-627-3341 or cmkarrer@ag.tamu.edu.

CHICO LIBRARY EVENTS – Chico Public Library presents Adult Game Night for ages 16 and up 6:30-8:30 tonight. Family Lego Day is 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Also, sign ups are open for Ladies Craft Night on June 16. The craft will be 3D Painting with Buttons for ages 15 and up. Only 8 spots remain for craft night. To register call 940-644-2330.

BLOOD DRIVE – The Decatur Church of Christ is having a Carter BloodCare drive 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Call 940-627-1912.

BARBECUE FUNDRAISER – Chico Volunteer Fire Department’s annual barbecue is Saturday. Carter BloodCare will be on site from 2-8 p.m. Food will be served starting around 5 p.m. The event will also include an auction, door prizes and music. The 200 block of Weatherford Street between Sherman and Jacksboro streets in front of the fire hall will be shut down during the event due to heavy pedestrian traffic.

FISHING DERBY – The 2017 Kid’s All-American Fishing Derby is this Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at Black Creek Lake. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., and prizes will be awarded from 11:30 to noon. Bait, cane fishing poles, hot dogs and drinks are provided free. Prizes will be awarded for largest fish, smallest fish and most fish. For information, call the LBJ Grasslands at 940-627-5475.

BOYD FUN FEST – Boyd Fun Fest is this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boyd Community Center, 420 E Morton Ave. The event will include a petting zoo, bounce house, bouncy boxing ring, pie eating contest, pony rides, face painting, dig zone, bubbles and other outdoor activities, children’s games (with prizes), dunking booth, snow cone stand, two food trucks, more than 16 vendor booths, car show, 50/50 washer tournament and a pie baking contest. For more information, call Alicia Smith at 940-433-5166.

MOVIE NIGHT – Rhome Veterans Movie Night is 6:30 p.m. today. The movie “Hacksaw Ridge” will be shown in the Rhome Public Library Activity Room. The free event is sponsored by the Rhome Public Library and the Rhome Veterans.

YOUTH SIGN-UPS – Chico Youth Football and Chico Youth Cheer sign-ups are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, at Robinson Park.

MOVIE AT THE POOL – Bridgeport Box Office presents “Moana” at the Bridgeport City Pool tonight. The pool opens at noon and will be open throughout the day. Movie starts at dusk. Admission for the pool is $3 for ages 10 and up; $2 for ages 4-9; 3 and under are free. Call Bridgeport Parks and Recreation at 940-683-3480.

SWEETWATER HOMECOMING – The Sweetwater Cemetery Homecoming is Sunday. Preaching is at 11, lunch at noon followed by the business meeting.

CEMETERY MEETING – The Garvin Cemetery Association meets Sunday. Dinner is at noon followed by the business meeting.

AUTHOR TO SPEAK – Local Author Jennifer Jasper will be a guest speaker at the Rhome Public Library 10 a.m. Saturday presenting her book, “Who Came Home?” The story is based on her father who was in the armed forces during WWII in England.

FUNERALS – Service for Marshall Dale Wilson, 59, of Hurst, formerly of Wise County is 3 p.m. today at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville. Visitation begins at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Krum.

MEMORIAL service for Fern Hughes, 84, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Kathryn Louise Joseph, 63, of Bowie is 10 a.m. Saturday in the Chapel at Jones-Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Marilyn Getty, 86, of New Fairview is pending at Jones-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Scott Griffin, 48, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Guy Waggoner, 88, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL for Ted Lewis, 80, of Decatur is 3:30 p.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur. Family visitation is 2:30-3:30 p.m. prior to service.

MASS of Christian Burial for Elizabeth J. Glaser, 89, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Rev. Doyle Slimp, 81, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at First Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior at the church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Robert Cowan, 65, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Ruby Jo Inman, 88, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.