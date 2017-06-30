Friday, June 30, 2017

FOURTH FEST – The Greater Runaway Bay Alliance’s Fourth Fest and Fireworks Scramble is Saturday. Golfers can sign up for the Fire Cracker Scramble Golf Tournament at the pro shop at The Club at Runaway Bay, 400 Half Moon Way. The cost is $75 per player or $225 for three-person teams. Tee-off starts at 9 a.m. The golf cart parade is at 5:30. From 6-8:30 p.m., there will be giant obstacle courses, water slides, drinks and music at The Bay Church. A $10 bracelet covers all activities. Fireworks start at dusk.

FIREWORKS DISPLAY – Victory Family Church will hold its annual fireworks display Sunday. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will include activities for kids. Donations and the $15 parking fee for the event go to 1,000 Miles Till Home. The local charity provides mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. At 7:30 p.m. a skydiving team led by Carey Gregg will land on Victory’s baseball field. Live music performed by the Victory worship team and Jake Hooker and the Outsiders will start around 8:30. The fireworks show should start sometime after 9, ending around 9:30 p.m.

FREEDOM FEST – Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise will hold Freedom Fest ’17 Monday. The event begins at 6 and includes a magician, food trucks, inflatables, live music and fireworks at dark.

TURNING UP THE HEAT – It will be another hot Friday with a high temperature around 96 with heat index values as high as 105 this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight.

BAKE SALE – Chico Public Library is having a bake sale and family-friendly summer activities 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. There will be games, rock painting, face painting, Lego builds and robots. Activities are free. Proceeds from the bake sale benefit the library. Call 940-644-2330.

FOOTBALL FITTINGS – Bridgeport Youth Football fittings are 6:30-7:30 p.m. today. Registration can be done at fittings for anyone still wanting to play. Anyone not able to attend fittings can contact Josh Prock at 940-399-7873.

CANCER SURVIVOR DAY – The Cancer Center at Wise Health System will celebrate Cancer Survivor Day 10 a.m.-noon today at the Decatur Civic Center. Caregivers, friends and family are invited, and refreshments will be served. Call 940-626-2300.

QUILT RAFFLE – The Decatur Library Foundation is holding a raffle for a handmade patriotic quilt. Tickets are on sale at the Decatur Public Library and are $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Drawing will be Saturday. Call the library at 940-393-0290. The quilt is on display at the library.

FOOD PANTRY OPEN SATURDAY – A mobile food pantry will be in the parking lot of the Decatur ISD Administration Building, 702 E. Carpenter St., 9-11 a.m. Saturday. It’s open to anyone in the community who needs help with groceries. The 18-wheeler full of food will come to Decatur the first Saturday of every month throughout the year.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION – Legend Bank in Decatur will celebrate Independence Day by serving free hot dogs, chips, drinks and ice cream 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today.

FUNERALS – Service for Robert “Bob Old Timer” Drury, 88, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Britton Podzemny, 34, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel of Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Anna Deaton, 89, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Neita Gaugh, 63, of Decatur and Lewis Miller, 76, of Aurora are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Ted Robin Flesher, 68 of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Larry Barlow, 75, of Bowie is 10:15 a.m. today at DFW National Cemetery. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Marilyn Elizabeth Getty, 86, of New Fairview is 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Fellowship Church in New Fairview. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Michael Edwin Sherrick, 63, of Decatur is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sherrick home. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Clara Lee Cobb, 84, of Springtown is 10 a.m. Saturday at White’s Funeral Home Chapel in Springtown with interment at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is 7-9 tonight at the funeral home.