Friday, June 23, 2017

HEAT ADVISORY – Hot and humid conditions will result in dangerous heat this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory has been issued for the area noon-7 p.m. today. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid- to upper-90s this afternoon with heat index values in the 105-110 range. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible for individuals who work or play outside without adequate shade or water. As a cold front approaches the area tonight, it could bring thunderstorms. Rain chances are 70 percent overnight. It’s expected to be much cooler Saturday with a high of 79.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold their weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at The Club at Runaway Bay.

FISHING TOURNEY – Devon Energy will have its 8th Annual Keepin’ It Reel bass fishing tournament and fundraiser Saturday at Lake Bridgeport. Registration is 5 a.m. at Wise County Park, and the entry fee is $125 per two-person team. Proceeds benefit United Way. To register, contact Crystal Watkins, 940-394-2315, Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com.

YOUTH FOOTBALL – Alvord Youth Football sign ups are noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the old middle school gym behind the Valero station. Call Larry at 940-399-9846.

BLOOD DRIVE – Legend Bank in Alvord will host a Carter BloodCare blood drive noon-6 p.m. today in the bank parking lot.

BAKE SALE – The Bridgeport FFA will hold a bake sale 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today at First Financial Bank in Bridgeport. Proceeds will benefit Bridgeport FFA.

MUSEUM TRIP – Rhome Veterans will caravan to the Military Museum of Fort Worth 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Call 817-636-2826 or email silkpoodles@hotmail.com.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Shawn K. Wedgworth, 49, of Paradise is 3 p.m. Sunday at Friendship Baptist Church in Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Marilyn Elizabeth Getty, 86, of New Fairview is 11 a.m. June 30 at Faith Fellowship Church in New Fairview. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Barbara Goode, 79, of Decatur is pending at Jones-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Dorotha Louise Norman, 92, of Rhome is 10:30 a.m. today at Aurora Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Clara Brown Tingle, 97, of Burleson is 10:30 a.m. today at Cottondale Cemetery. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Bera Faye Sherman Lewis, 85, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ in Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Sallie Perkins, 91, of Boyd is 2 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Chapel in Boyd. Family visitation is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL graveside service for Bonnie Waters, 73, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Bridgeport, is 10 a.m. today at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Allan Sanders, 48, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Bettye Stevenson Rhine, 90, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Jerry Lee Rogers, 66, of Boyd is 3 p.m. July 8 at First Baptist Church in Boyd.