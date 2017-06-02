Friday, June 2, 2017

J.W. HART PBR CHALLENGE – The J.W. Hart PBR Challenge is 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Bullfighters Only, a bullfighting freestyle event, is 8 p.m. today, also at the fairgrounds. The Dr Pepper Fan Zone opens 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. For schedule of events and tickets go to www.wcchallenger.org.

EAGLES FALL IN REGION FINALS – Pleasant Grove scored a run in the eighth inning yesterday to break a scoreless tie and held on for a 1-0 victory over Decatur, sweeping the 4A Region II final series in Tyler. Eagles starting pitcher Bryce Elder went seven innings, striking out seven while only giving up only two hits, no runs and three walks.

FOOD PANTRY OPEN TOMORROW – A mobile food pantry will be in the parking lot of the Decatur ISD Administration Building, 702 E. Carpenter St., 9-11 a.m. Saturday. It’s open to anyone in the community who needs help with groceries. The 18-wheeler full of food will come to Decatur the first Saturday of every month throughout the year.

WIZARD OF OZ BALLET – The Wise Performing Arts Guild and Wise Ballet and Music Academy will present “The Emerald City” ballet 7 p.m. June 10 and 3 p.m. June 11 at the Decatur High School Theater. Purchase tickets online at tututix.com.

THURSDAY RAINFALL – Rainfall totals from yesterday included 0.16 of an inch in Bridgeport, 0.12 in Rhome and 0.05 in Decatur. The forecast includes a 50 percent chance of rain each day through the weekend.

FIRE DEPARTMENT EVENT – The Boyd Volunteer Fire Department will hold a washdown/push in ceremony to celebrate its new fire engine 2 p.m. Sunday at the fire station. The public is invited.

BROADBAND SURVEYS – Wise County partnered with Bridgeport and Decatur EDCs in February to have technology company Design Nine conduct a countywide broadband internet infrastructure study. As part of the study, they are asking citizens to fill out surveys about residential and business internet use. You may fill out one or both. The residential survey is online at wcmess.com/residential, and the business survey is at wcmess.com/business.

BENEFIT SOCCER TOURNAMENT – Zac Webb Memorial Tournament, along with PYRA, will host a benefit co-ed soccer tournament “Prayin’ & Playin’ 4 ROY” Saturday and Sunday at the Paradise Soccer Fields. Teams will consist of 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U, adult divisions, double elimination. All proceeds will be donated to the family of Roy Wilson. Roy, age 9, was involved in a four wheeler accident March 25. He sustained a traumatic head injury and is still recovering. At time of the accident Roy was playing soccer for Paradise on a 10u team. For more information contact pyra.soccer@gmail.com or Richelle Brogan at 817-919-7435.

GREENWOOD HOMECOMING – Greenwood Homecoming is Sunday starting with a meet-and-greet at 11:30 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon at the Greenwood/Slidell fire hall. Attendees are requested to bring a covered dish or dessert to the luncheon.

BARBECUE DINNER – The Greenwood Masonic Lodge barbecue dinner starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion in Greenwood. Cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit Masonic charities.

CEMETERY MEETING – The Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery Association meets 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery. A covered dish luncheon will follow. Call 940-627-2807.

WALK FROM OBESITY – Wise Health System will host the ASMBS (American Society For Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery) Walk From Obesity 5K and Fun Run Saturday. The ASMBS’ goal is “improving public health and well being through research and education, awareness and access to care.” For more information on how to register your team, visit walkfromobesity.com or call Lisa Greene at 940-249-9009 or 940-210-2225.

EVENT CANCELED – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation has canceled the second trail workday for its hike and bike trails Saturday due to weather.

CRUISE NIGHTS – Cruise Nights on the Courthouse Square is Saturday with new classes for Mustangs, Corvettes and Camaros. Registration is 4-7 p.m., and awards are at 8. Cost is $15 per vehicle. Call Decatur Main Street, 940-399-9558.

PLANT CLEARANCE – Decatur FFA is having a greenhouse clearance sale 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today. Annuals and perennials are $1, and hanging baskets are $5 to $8. Rose bushes are $8 to $10. The greenhouse is behind the high school.

KARATE TOURNAMENT – The 4th Annual Monica Lopez Benefit Karate Tournament is Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. Registration is 8:30 a.m., followed by the black belt meeting at 9. A rules meeting is at 9:30 a.m., and the tournament starts at 10. There are divisions for age 5 through adult. The tournament benefits the Bucklew family – Philip, Margaret and Mindee. Philip has battled prostate cancer, and Mindee is fighting thyroid cancer. Call Stephen Starnes, 817-223-9708.

FUNERALS – Services for Carol C. Lambert, 66, formerly of Bridgeport and Scott Griffin, 48, of Paradise are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MASS of Christian burial for Emilio G. Rodriguez, 87, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. today at St. John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for F.A. Simpson, 90, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Cundiff Cemetery. Family visitation is 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Shawn Douglas Lopez, 20, of Chico is 11 a.m. Monday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at the Mexican Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Laura Renee Hill, 31, of Alvord is 10 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Alvord with burial at Alvord Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for Myrtle Mize, 93, formerly of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Robert Cowan, 65, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. June 12 at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.