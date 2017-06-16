Friday, June 16, 2017

HEAT WAVE – A heat advisory has been issued for seven North Texas counties, including Wise, from noon today to 7 p.m. Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, hot and humid conditions will continue across the area where high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s with heat indices approaching 105 degrees in the afternoon. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible for individuals who work or play outside without adequate shade or water.

RED CROSS MEETING – The American Red Cross Wise County Disaster Action Team meets 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

WISE COUNTY DEMOCRATS – The Wise County Democrats will host Vanessa Adia, candidate for U.S. Congress (District 12) 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity, Decatur. Adia will discuss her plans for the district and answer questions. Contact Chair Amos at janetamos7@gmail.com.

TEACHER WORKSHOP – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office will have a teacher workshop 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Weatherford College Wise County. Topics include nutrition, bullying, health, gardening and more. Cost is $40. Participants earn 7 CPE hours. To register, contact Karen Wade at karen.wade@ag.tamu.edu or 940-627-3341.

RETIREMENT CELEBRATION – Community Church in Decatur will hold a retirement celebration honoring Pastor John Redfearn and his wife, Jane, for their 47 years of full time ministry 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

CAR SHOW – An Antique Car Show will be held at The Hills Nursing and Rehab, 201 E. Thompson in Decatur, at 3 p.m. Saturday. First, second and third place plaques will be awarded. No entry fee necessary. Grilled hot dogs and drinks will be served.

APPLICATION ASSISTANCE – A Tarrant Area Food Bank representative will be at the Rhome Public Library to offer application assistance for SNAP, CHIP, Medicaid and more 1:30-3:30 p.m. today.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – East Side Alumni will sponsor a Juneteenth parade and block party Saturday starting at 11 a.m. with a parade in downtown Decatur, followed by a block party at Louida “Big Mama” Willis Park, 600 N. Arthur Street. For information on the event and how to participate, call Robert Johnson at 940-210-4924 or Mike Bell at 940-255-9721.

YOUTH FOOTBALL – Alvord Youth Football sign ups are noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 and 24, at the old middle school gym behind the Valero station. Call Larry at 940-399-9846.

BAKE SALE – The First Financial Bank of Boyd will host a bake sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today to benefit the Boyd 7-on-7 team.

ALVORD VETERANS – The Alvord Area Veterans have their monthly meeting 8 a.m. Saturday at the Alvord Valero at FM 1655 and U.S. 81/287. All veterans are invited. Call Don Hill, 817-888-7830.

FUNERALS – Services for M.J. Merritt, 85, of Boyd and Emodine Boydston, 90, of Decatur are pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

SERVICE for Nancy Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Ethel Dodson, 81, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Lonnie Ray Fuller, 58, of Springtown is 11 a.m. Monday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial 2 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery. Family visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins-Decatur.