Friday, July 7, 2017

TEEN KILLED IN WRECK – A Paradise High School student was killed in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Farm Road 2123, just east of Cottondale. According to Department of Public Safety Trooper Robert Carson, Nicholas Chance Rhodes, 17, was driving a Toyota Tundra eastbound on FM 2123 about 4 p.m. when he crossed into the westbound lane of traffic, colliding head-on with a Ford one-ton pickup. “The Ford pickup had just crested the hill and didn’t have a lot of time, but he veered to the right at the last minute,” Carson said. “The impact was in the center of the roadway.” The driver of the Ford, Richard Morgan Ginn, 46, of Paradise had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was seriously injured and flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Rhodes was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays.

NEW SUPERINTENDENT – The Decatur School Board yesterday voted unanimously to employ Dr. Judi Whitis as superintendent. Whitis had been named the lone finalist for the position last month. She will begin work next week.

OZONE ACTION DAY – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including Wise County, today. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution.

YOUTH FOOTBALL – Chico Youth Football sign-ups are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Robinson Park in Chico. All games are played in Wise County.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold their weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at The Club at Runaway Bay.

KIDS’ DIY CAMP – The Wise County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is having a Do It Yourself Camp – Exploring Water 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday for kids ages 8-12. Cost is $20. To sign up, call the Extension office, 940-627-3341.

MASONIC BREAKFAST – Greenwood Masonic Lodge will host its quarterly breakfast 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Greenwood Lodge. Biscuits and sausage gravy will be served at no cost, but donations are appreciated.

CASTING CALL – Fearaphobia Haunted House in Bridgeport will hold a casting call noon-5 p.m. Saturday at 1407 Carpenter St. in Bridgeport. The production needs actors, make-up artists, people to construct sets and all other aspects of a haunted house. It will be open every Friday and Saturday in October, and 25 percent of proceeds go to charity. Call Robert Chaney at 512-284-6269.

FFA BAKE SALE – Bridgeport FFA will hold a bake sale fundraiser 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today at First State Bank in Bridgeport.

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – County commissioners Monday will consider a proclamation designating Wise as a Purple Heart County. They will also discuss changes to the Wise County subdivision and development rules. In other business, they’ll consider bids, discuss any road and construction joint venture projects and accept county committee reports. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Agnes Laverne Rotton, 85, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Boyd Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Mary Woodruff, 69, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for James A. “Jim” Gray, 53, of Chico will be held at a later date. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Ronnie Smith, 74 of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Argyle. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Lois Peery, 87, formerly of Newark is 11 a.m. today at First United Methodist Church in Boyd. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL MASS for Clarence W. Pennartz, 83, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight with rosary said at 7 p.m. at Hawkins-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Tracy Ann Mazur Smith, 45, of Greenwood is 3 p.m. today at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton.

GRAVESIDE service for Jimmy (Jim) Fennell, 61, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at Sweetwater Cemetery.

SERVICE for Debby Stanley, 69, of Rhome is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Jim Brown, 99, of Irving is 11 a.m. today at First United Methodist Church in Irving with burial at 2:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home in Irving is handling arrangements.