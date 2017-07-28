Friday, July 28, 2017

MANNING APPOINTED JUSTICE OF THE PEACE – Wise County commissioners Thursday appointed Callie Manning of Alvord interim Precinct 2 justice of the peace. She will replace Craig Johnson, who is joining the sheriff’s office Aug. 21 as chief deputy. The appointment came at the recommendation of Johnson and County Judge J.D. Clark. “Judge Clark and I reviewed some outstanding applicants,” Johnson said. “We’ve had some good interviews, and we feel like the person we’re recommending to you is a clear cut favorite and will do an outstanding job, is active in the community and will represent Precinct 2 very, very well.” Commissioner Harry Lamance questioned the selection process, eventually abstaining from the vote, while Commissioner Kevin Burns said he was surprised a recommendation was already being made. He then turned around and made the motion to appoint Manning. Manning has worked for Boyd Powers and Williamson since April 2001 and is the head legal assistant to the senior partner. She has served on the board of directors for United Way of Wise County since 2004 and is president of the Alvord Economic Development Corp. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

CUDE TO SEEK NINTH TERM – County Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Melton Cude announced Thursday he will seek a ninth term in office. “I have served Wise County for 31 years in this capacity and am looking forward to continuing to serve our citizens as the judge of this court,” he said. “I have been very fortunate to have had such a long and rewarding career in this office.” Cude said he felt called to be a judge. He will run as a Republican in the March 2018 primary. Read more in the weekend Messenger.

REUNION WRAPS UP – The last two days of the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion have arrived. Tonight’s entertainment includes Kody West from 9-11 p.m. and Austin Allsup 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday’s entertainment includes JB and the Moonshine Band 9-11 p.m. and Phil Hamilton 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Carnival ride bracelets are $20 today and Saturday. Parking costs $5.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevens Street Grill in Bridgeport.

SINGING – The public is invited to participate in the Fifth Sunday Singing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Abundant Life Worship Center, 835 Central Ave., in Newark.

BIKE RALLY – The Eighter from Decatur Bike Rally is Saturday, Aug. 12, at Decatur Municipal Airport. Registration is at 6 a.m., and the ride starts at 7. Riders can also register online at raceentry.com. Cost is $35 for early registration and $40 on race day. Proceeds benefit Raquel’s Wings. Lunch will be provided for riders. Call 214-354-2556.

LATE NIGHT SWIM – The Bridgeport Swimming Pool will celebrate the annual Late Night Swim today. The pool will be open noon-11 p.m. Admission is $3 for ages 10 and up; $2 for ages 4-9; free for children 3 and under. Call 940-683-3480.

FREE HOT LUNCH – A group of nurses in the community will be serving a free hot lunch in the Boyd Middle School parking lot 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today. Any school-aged children are welcome. They will be provided lunch, taught hands only CPR and sent home with a meal bag for the week.

FUNERALS – No service is scheduled for Tommy Ray White, 79, of Bridgeport. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MASS of Christian burial for Aurelio Fernandez, 82, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Monday at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday with rosary said at 7 p.m. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Nelwyn Simpson, 89, of Boyd is 11 a.m. Saturday at Victory Christian Center in Azle with burial and graveside at 3 p.m. at Collinsville Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Robert Dewayne Shepherd Jr., 53, of Alvord is 1 p.m. today at First Baptist Church in Alvord. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Irene M. Watts, 97, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Baptist Church with family visitation from 10-11. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.

