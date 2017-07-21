Friday, July 21, 2017

ALVORD MAN KILLED IN WRECK – An Alvord man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 81/287 about three miles north of Decatur Thursday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Lantz Elliot said a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Robert D. Shepherd, 53, was northbound at about 6:15 when he attempted to pass a black Ford SUV occupied by two people. Elliot said Shepherd failed to give the SUV enough room when passing, striking its front left fender with the back of his car. The collision triggered a chain of events, in which Shepherd’s Camaro left the roadway at an angle, entering the east side shoulder and sliding down sideways. Elliot said speed may have played a factor in the wreck. The car struck a tree and flipped into a creek bottom. Shepherd was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Clay Poynor. The SUV’s occupants were uninjured. Decatur Fire Department, Wise County EMS and Wise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

HEAT ADVISORY – The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a heat advisory for much of the area, including Wise County, which is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Daily high temperatures will range from 96 to 102 degrees. Daily maximum heat index values will range from 105 to 109 degrees. Individuals and pets outdoors during peak heating without adequate shade and/or water may succumb to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL NAMED – Chico ISD trustees this week named Monte Sewell principal of Chico Middle School. Superintendent Don Elsom said Sewell was previously an assistant principal at Bowie ISD.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL – The Greenwood Extension Education Club will host a community ice cream social 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwood fire hall. Bring ice cream and your favorite toppings.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold their weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at The Club at Runaway Bay.

CPR CLASS – Alvord Volunteer Fire Department will host a free Hands Only CPR class 9 a.m. Saturday in the education room of the fire station, 201 N. Trappier St. No need to pre-register. Call or text Heather Redder at 214-356-4739.

RETIREMENT RECEPTION – A retirement celebration for Jan “Mama Fishy” Pierce will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Bridgeport Lion’s Club. Pierce has taught swimming lessons for the City of Bridgeport for 14 years.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for James Darrell Aden, 81, of Decatur is noon Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 10 a.m.-noon Saturday prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Myrtle Dousay, 94, of Springtown is 1 p.m. Sunday at Springtown Seventh Day Adventist Church in Springtown. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Troy Hilton, 49, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. July 29 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Dan Dimock, 82, of Decatur is 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the family home, 1715 Oak Meadow Dr. in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Joshua Slimp, 34, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. today in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur with burial at Alvord Cemetery.

FUNERAL for John Clifford Whitehead, 84, of Boyd is 2 p.m. today at Grace Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.