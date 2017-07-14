Friday, July 14, 2017

AURORA TABLES ACTION ON TREATMENT FACILITY – Aurora City Council members Thursday voted to table until next month the deciding vote on a specific use permit that would clear the way for a drug treatment facility at the current site of MD Resort. The council is requesting additional studies and information from Milrose Capital, the company behind the request. The permit was also tabled at the council’s meeting last month over paperwork. Read more in this weekend’s Messenger.

BOYD ISD FACING POSSIBLE DEFICIT – Boyd ISD expects to dip into its reserves to cover expenses in 2017-18. Based on figures from a first look at the budget Thursday night during the Boyd School Board meeting, the district will face a deficit of $620,693. The district officials showed a drop of $202,827 in revenues from $10.485 million to $10.282 million with preliminary expenses tallying $10.82 million.

BOYD ISD NAMES BOURGEOIS PRINCIPAL – Boyd ISD Trustees named Daniel Bourgeois the principal at Boyd Intermediate School Thursday night. He has been the assistant principal at the high school since February 2013.

RAIN CHANCES – The forecast includes a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures this weekend are expected to be in the mid- to lower-90s.

MEET THE SUPERINTENDENT – Decatur ISD will hold a “Meet and Greet” with new Superintendent Dr. Judi Whitis 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday in the DISD Board Room at the Administration Building, 307 S. Cates.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Bridgeport Historical Society meets at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Bridgeport Pizza Hut.

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Wise County Democrats will host Greg Sagan, U.S. Congressional candidate (District 13), at their monthly social 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity, Decatur. The public is invited to discuss a number of concerns with Sagan, including healthcare, affordable education, environmental sustainability and increasing the minimum wage.

MEMORIAL BENEFIT RIDE – A Bike/Jeep Memorial Benefit Ride in honor of Nick Rhodes and the Terry family of Boyd is Saturday at Paradise High School. Rhodes, 17, was killed July 6 in a car accident on Farm Road 2123, just east of Cottondale. Proceeds from the bike and Jeep ride will benefit his family. Check-in is at 8 a.m., and the ride starts at 9. Cost, which includes a brisket meal ticket, is $20 per bike or Jeep and $10 for passengers. Kids age 5 and younger are free. Meal tickets only are $10 per plate. There will be a 50/50 raffle with tickets costing $5 each. Call Cliff Garces, 940-399-6068 or Lisa Nocks, 940-210-8431.

MOVIE NIGHT – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be shown for free tonight at Movie Night on the Square in Decatur. Activities start at dark. Bring lawn chairs. There will be free popcorn, and Kona Ice available for purchase.

FUNERALS – Service for Jessie Lee Womack, 88, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Boonsville Cemetery.

FUNERAL for Mary Woodruff, 69, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Springtown Fundamental Baptist Church in Springtown with burial at Azleland Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Billy J. Dodd, 81, of Boyd is 10 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Myrtle Dousay, 94, of Springtown is 1 p.m. July 23 at Springtown Seventh Day Adventist Church in Springtown. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Marcella Shaw, 90, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 1. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. July 29 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Michael James Morgan, 48, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Church in Decatur. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Gerald Tom Greer, 75, of Bowie, formerly of Wise County, is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Country Church in Bowie with burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Family visitation is 4-6 tonight at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

GRAVESIDE for Lonnie Niblett, 73, of Pickton is 1 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Cemetery.