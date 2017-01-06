Friday, January 6, 2017

BUNDLE UP – As of 7:30 a.m. in Decatur, an occasional snowflake was falling, but nothing significant. The forecast includes a 30 percent chance of snow for today, mainly between noon and 3 p.m. Little to no accumulation is expected in our area. It will be cold today. The temperature was 21 when Update went to press, and today’s high is only expected to top out at 24 with wind chill values between 6 and 11. The temperature is expected to drop to around 15 overnight.

SALVATION ARMY TOTALS – The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign in Wise County collected $42,671.58 this year. That includes $35,209.11 from ringing the bell at Walmart, $1,405.57 from ringing at Lowe’s and $6,056.90 from ringing at Brookshire’s. All of the money is used to help people in need in Wise County.

DECATUR GIRLS START DISTRICT – The Decatur Lady Eagles will play their District 9-4A basketball opener at 6:30 tonight at home against Krum. The Eagles will take on 2A’s top-ranked Muenster Hornets following. Other games: Boys – Alvord at Bryson, City View at Boyd, Tioga at Chico, Northwest at Chisholm Trail, Era at Slidell, Henrietta at Paradise. Girls – Alvord at Perrin, City View at Boyd, Bridgeport at Argyle, Chico at Muenster, Northwest at Chisholm Trail, Henrietta at Paradise.

WIDOWS OF AMERICA MEETING – Wise County widows and visitors of Widows of America will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Tater Junction for lunch and a program titled “Consequences of a smile.” A door prize will be given. Call Curina Morris at 940-648-2540.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon-1 p.m. Monday at the Boyd Community Center. Guest speaker Dr. Keitha Story-Stephenson will talk about “New Year, New You.”

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Alvord Monday. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the First Baptist Church. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

ABWN LUNCH – Reservations are due Monday for the Area Business Women’s Network Lunch at the Decatur Civic Center 11:45 a.m. next Thursday. RSVP to info@abwn.org. Details at www.abwn.org.

COAT SWAP – The Bridgeport Lions Club will host a Coat Swap in the “shop” at the back of the Bridgeport Lions Hall 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Bring a clean gently used coat to swap for one that fits. Donations can be made at any time by calling Tonya at 817-313-9013 or the day of the event (all sizes are needed, especially children’s).

CHICO 4-H – The Chico 4-H Club will meet 3 p.m. Sunday in the Chico Elementary School cafeteria. Call Kelly Martin at 940-210-2506.

SURPLUS SALE – The City of Boyd will hold a surplus sale 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today at the old library building, 101 E. Rock Island Ave. in Boyd. The sale will include books, chairs, desks, lawn equipment and other misc. office machines and tools.

PROJECT SHOW – The Paradise Project Show is Saturday. All crafts, baked goods and photos to be entered in contests should be in the elementary cafeteria by 9:30 a.m. Judging starts at 10 a.m., and the livestock show is at noon.

FISH FRY – The Paradise Buyers Association will hold a fish fry dinner 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paradise High School cafeteria. The meal will include fish, hush puppies, fries, beans, dessert and tea. Cost is $12 per plate. Bingo will be held 6:30-9 p.m. and will include a cake auction. Tickets for food and bingo may be purchased at the door that night.

FUNERALS – Services for Carl Chapman and Callie W. David, 66, both of Decatur are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Ricky Lee Scheller, 59, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Charles Robert O’Bryan, 74, of Denton is 1 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Nazarene in Denton with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Patsy Jean Day, 73, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Wizard Wells Baptist Church. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.