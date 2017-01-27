Friday, January 27, 2017

OFFICER INJURED IN WRECK – A Decatur police officer was air lifted to the hospital after his parked patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 81/287 Thursday. Department of Public Safety Trooper Carson Bening said that Officer Matthew Roberts was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 in Decatur, just past W. Ford St., when a tractor-trailer traveling south moved onto the shoulder for unknown reasons and rear-ended Robert’s patrol vehicle. The wreck occurred around 11:30 p.m. Roberts’ Chevrolet Tahoe came to rest upside down off the highway. The tractor-trailer drove off the highway less than a quarter-mile further southbound, coming to rest next to the parking lot of Americas Best Value Inn. Roberts was flown by Air Evac Lifeteam 68 to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he was treated and released. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the Wise Health System main campus with no visible injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety, Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Air Evac Lifeteam 68 and Decatur police and fire departments responded. The incident is still under investigation.

1 HURT WHEN TRUCK STRIKES POLE – One man was injured when his 18-wheeler ran off the road and struck an electrical pole just before noon Thursday. Texas Department of Safety State Trooper Patrick Garcia said the truck ran off U.S. 380 just west of Farm Road 1655 for unknown reasons, driving into the ditch on the north side of the road, where it hit a culvert before striking and severing the pole. Garcia said a charged line fell on the cab’s roof and burned a light, which alerted crews the truck wasn’t safe to approach. “Paramedics were alerted to a live wire because it burned that light,” Garcia said. Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard also responded to the wreck and used a device to test the electricity coming from the downed line. Beard said the company operating the line shut it down, which gave emergency crews access to the driver inside. The driver, Jeffrey Griffith, 61, of Fort Worth, was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Wise County EMS, Bridgeport Fire Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the wreck. Traffic was briefly limited to one lane while emergency crews were on the scene. The road reopened fully just before 1 p.m.

SLIDELL HOMECOMING – The Slidell Greyhounds and Lady Greyhounds will take on Bellevue today for homecoming, starting with the girls game at 6 p.m. The Slidell girls will be looking to wrap up the 21-A title with a victory. Decatur will play host to Sanger. It will be senior night for the Decatur girls as it will be their last home game. In other action: Poolville at Alvord, Henrietta at Boyd, Bridgeport at Gainesville, City View at Paradise, Chico at Era, Northwest at Boswell.

DOI RESOLUTION APPROVED – Alvord school trustees voted Thursday to sign a resolution seeking designation as a district of innovation. Superintendent Randy Brown said freedom to set the fall semester start date was the most import reason to pursue the designation.

RABBIT VALIDATION – Wise County Youth Fair Rabbit Validation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Wise County AgriLife Extension office in Decatur. All rabbits must be tattooed or tattoos checked and checked for breed and sex in order to show at the Wise County Youth Fair. Call 940-389-5388.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at The Club at Runaway Bay.

LIBRARY BOOK SALE – The Chico Public Library will hold a Winter Book Sale at Chico City Hall (400 S. Hovey St.) 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hardback and audio $1, paperbacks four for $1, DVDs $2. All proceeds benefit CPL collection development and programs. Call Michelle or Emilie at 940-644-2330.

FIFTH SUNDAY SINGING – Oak Grove United Methodist Church, located on Old Greenwood Road in Decatur, will hold a Fifth Sunday Singing 11 a.m. Sunday with a covered dish luncheon following at noon.

FOOTBALL BANQUET – The Decatur Football Banquet is 6 p.m. Sunday at the Decatur Civic Center.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Sandy Lansford-Knowles, 48, of Sanger is 2 p.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Jeanne Elliott, 70, of Runaway Bay is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Devin McKenzie Geninatti, 17, of Bridgeport is 3 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Frankie Greever is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fellowship Church Chapel in Grapevine. She was the mother of Chuck Greever.

