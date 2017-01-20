Friday, January 20, 2017

COUNTY SEEKS INPUT ON REFINANCING BONDS — After a lengthy discussion Tuesday, Wise County commissioners agreed to allow The PFM Group to provide financial services to the county and specifically to look at refinancing the college lease revenue bonds. Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy said before any action was taken to refinance, they would need to determine it was, in fact, a savings, since the county has already paid a significant amount in interest on the bonds. “They’re going to have to save us $12 million up front and then see what the interest rate is. I don’t think we can, but as a commissioner, it’s our due diligence to look into it,” he said. “If we’re in business, you’re looking to save as much money as we can. If we don’t do it now, the interest rate will be up there pretty good the next four years.” Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White was concerned about the possibility of the college building being put up as collateral, but County Judge J.D. Clark reassured him no specific plans had been proposed at this point. “I’m asking to let someone look at it,” Clark said. “If we’ve currently got the best deal, I think that will be evident when we see the proposals.” Read more in an upcoming edition of the Wise County Messenger.

CITY EYES RENOVATIONS — Newark City Council Thursday voted to take several steps toward renovations for the gym/community center next to city hall. Read more in the weekend Messenger.

RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY — The weekend forecast includes a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday. It will be windy and a bit cooler Sunday. Be mindful of the burn ban in effect.

SIGN UP FOR HEART OF A CHAMPION — The Heart of a Champion livestock show is Friday, March 3, during the Wise County Youth Fair, and registration forms for participants and volunteers are now available at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office, 206 S. State St., in Decatur. Forms are due Feb. 3. Heart of a Champion is for exhibitors, youth and adult, with special needs. If participants have questions, call Charli Franks, 940-393-1494. If volunteers have questions, call Lisa Bradshaw, 940-627-4567. To sponsor the event, call Bradshaw.

APPLICATION ASSISTANT — A representative from the Tarrant Area Food Bank will be at Rhome Public Library 1-4 p.m. today to assist with applications for SNAP, CHIP, Medicaid and more. To schedule a time, call 817-636-2767.

VETERANS BREAKFAST — The Wise County Veterans Group will hold their weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON — Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Decatur Civic Center. To RSVP, call 940-627-3107 or email lisab@decaturtx.com.

DAR MEETING — The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its January meeting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Museum. Colonel Midge Ward USAF will speak on “Women in the Military.” Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

FREE MAMMOGRAM SCREENINGS — The Mary’s Gift program at Wise Health System is offering free mammogram screenings for eligible women Wednesday, Jan. 25 by appointment only. Call 940-626-1384 to apply.

FUNERALS — Graveside service for David Lenord Smith, 72, of Denton is 2 p.m. today at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Nancy Grooms Cowley Dickinson, 76, of Chico is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Judy Greer, 66, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Michael Raymond Whitaker, 72, of Sunset is 2 p.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church of Alvord with burial at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset. Family visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

MEMORIAL service for Jane Hall (Leitholt), 71, of Bridgeport is 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Bridgeport. Jim’s Funeral Home in Hurst is handling arrangements.