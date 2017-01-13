Friday, January 13, 2017

FATAL WRECK – A Bridgeport man was killed in a rollover wreck Wednesday morning in southwest Wise County. According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel, a pickup truck driven by Leoncio Martinez, 52, was eastbound on Texas 199 west of Farm Road 920 near Poolville when the truck rolled onto its side shortly after 6:30 a.m. Martinez was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

SPIRIT CHAMPIONSHIPS – Several local high school cheerleading squads competed in the University Interscholastic League spirit championship Wednesday and Thursday in Fort Worth. Bridgeport scored 75.2 and tied for fifth place with Falfurrias in the small coed division. Commerce High School won the division with a score of 83.35. Chico placed 14th in the 2A division with a score of 70.3, and Paradise cheerleaders scored 66.7 for 18th place in the 3A division. Boyd and Decatur high schools did not place.

RED CROSS MEETING – Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with the Wise County Red Cross is invited to a meeting 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wise County Sheriff’s Department, 200 Rook Ramsey Dr., Decatur. Call Kristina Kemp at 817-798-3471.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at The Club at Runaway Bay.

CHAMBER NETWORKING EVENT – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce will hold a coffee networking event 8-9 a.m. Monday at the Boyd Community Center. Guest speaker is Dr. Keitha Story-Stephenson, who will take the floor briefly, before 45 minutes of networking opportunities. The event is free.

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Wise County Democrats will celebrate MLK Day at their third Monday monthly meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. Call Janet Akers-Amos, 940-399-7352 or visit www.wisedemocrats.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSING – The Wise County Dumpsite in Decatur will close Monday. Boyd and Cottondale dumpsites will close the next business day on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

DECATUR 4-H – The Decatur 4-H Club will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Call 940-393-5029.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock and Mineral Society will meet Tuesday at The First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center, 200 E. Main. There will be a pot luck supper, short program and meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome. Email dejaa201@gmail.com.

DINNER AND A SHOW – Paradise High School theater students and several faculty members including Jonathan Ryle, Patti Seckman, Jay Foster and Megayla O’Rear will present a dinner theater performance of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” Saturday in the PHS Cafeteria. Tickets for dinner and show are available through today and are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Performance tickets are available at the door for $7.50 for adults and $5 for students. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and showtime is at 7 p.m. Student director is senior Cheyeanne Alvarez. The event will raise funds for one-act play and other future productions. Tickets are available in the PHS office and administration building. Call Karen Bohmfalk at 940-210-3181.

ATHLETIC BOOSTER FUNDRAISER – The Bulldog Athletic Booster Club will have a fundraiser today in the Alvord High School cafeteria to celebrate the beginning of district basketball play. Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. Basketball T-shirts will be for sale, and there will be a dessert silent auction.

COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition will hold a town hall meeting 6 p.m. Monday at St. Johns Baptist Church. The topic will be Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy. The public is invited. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

FUNERALS – Service for Calvin King, 86, of Chico is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Gary Templeton of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL for Callie David, 66, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at the Ramada Inn in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

VISITATION for Carl Glenn Chapman, 73, of Decatur is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Donald Rogers, 78, of Paradise is 2 p.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Cottondale Cemetery.

SERVICE for William Smith, 64, of Waco, formerly of Runaway Bay, is 10 a.m. Saturday at Jones-Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for William Neal O’Bannion, 67, of Carrolton is 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Ron Andrews, 81, of Rhome is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Faith Fellowship Church in New Fairview.

GRAVESIDE service for L.M. Simer, formerly of Sunset, will be Saturday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.