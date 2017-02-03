Friday, February 3, 2017

STOCK SHOW – Decatur Night at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo is 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $28 each, available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce. Call the chamber office, 940-627-3107.

DECATUR HEADS TO BRIDGEPORT – The Decatur Lady Eagles and Bridgeport Sissies will meet at 6:30 tonight in Bridgeport for a showdown for second place in District 9-4A. The boys game will follow. Other games on tap: Muenster at Alvord; Jacksboro at Boyd; Chico at Poolville; Holliday at Paradise; Northwest at Aledo; Slidell at Prairie Valley.

SWIMMING REGIONALS – Decatur and Northwest swimmers will compete in the 5A Region II meet prelims today at the Mansfield Natatorium. The top eight in each event will advance to Saturday’s finals.

4-H COUNTY COUNCIL – The Wise County 4-H Council will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Extension Office in Decatur. All club presidents and delegates should attend to represent their clubs. The meeting is open to all Wise County 4-H members.

SKYWARN CLASS – The National Weather Service and Wise County Emergency Management is having a free SKYWARN severe weather program 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds. This class is for organized storm spotters and anyone with an interest in severe weather. There is no pre-registration.

DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE – The Decatur Junior Woman’s Club 11th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a live DJ, pictures and more. The club will host two dances, 4-6 p.m. for girls’ infant through third grade and 7-9 p.m. for girls fourth grade and older. To purchase tickets, go to decaturjuniorwomansclub.com.

YOUNG PROGRESSIVES – The Wise County Democrats’ Young Progressives Meeting “First Friday at Fuzzy’s” is 7 tonight at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Decatur.

BENEFIT – The Chico Young Farmers Annual Bingo and Chili/Stew Supper is Saturday at Chico Middle School, 1205 W. Sherman. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by Bingo at 6:30. The event will also include a “cut-a-card” drawing for a television and a Yeti Cooler, a cake auction at 7 and a special cake auction for Vicki Gordon. Funds raised are used to help with Youth Fair projects and scholarships for FFA and 4-H students.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE – Chuck Crain and Tim Gregg of Branson, Mo., will be singing at the evening service of Grace Baptist Church in Decatur 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

ALVORD BASEBALL/SOFTBALL – Last signups for Alvord baseball and softball for ages 7-14 are 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the old middle school gym behind Alvord Express.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Stephan Ruban, 45, of Rhome is 2 p.m. today in the chapel of Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Pansey Dean Clark, 76, of Wichita Falls is 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Jones-Bridgeport with burial at Wilson Prairie Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Lou Ellen Lum, 85, formerly of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Lonestar Cemetery in Chico.

FUNERAL for Cory Lee Scott, 24, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for David Carroll Prestidge, 60, of Pampa is 7 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

FUNERAL for Pascual Lopez, 76, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight with rosary said at 7 p.m. at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur.

SERVICE for Patrick Dee Burks is pending at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger.

