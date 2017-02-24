Friday, February 24, 2017

: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, non-static method allow_php_in_posts::shortcode_advanced() should not be called statically inon line: Non-static method allow_php_in_posts::option_get() should not be called statically inon line

WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGE – Power went out in most of Decatur around 7:30 a.m. Friday after a construction crew at the corner of Preskitt and Deer Park Roads hit a main transmission line for Oncor and Wise Electric, according to Police Chief Rex Hoskins. Many traffic lights were out for about 30 minutes, but power was at least partially restored by 8:20 a.m. Drivers are urged to use caution as some lights may still be out until the repair is complete. Preskitt and Deer Park roads are temporarily closed.

BRIDGEPORT HIRES AD – Bridgeport ISD’s search for a new athletic director and head football coach ended with current Bullard coach Shannon Wilson. The district hired Wilson, who had been at the 4A district outside Tyler since 2010, Thursday night. He compiled a record of 38-36 in his seven seasons at Bullard, playing in the ultra-competitive districts with the likes of Kilgore, Tyler Chapel Hill, Carthage and Gilmer. Before he arrived in Bullard, the program had went 18 years without a playoff berth and was coming off a 1-9 campaign in 2009. Two seasons later, Bullard made a trip to the third round of the playoffs. Bridgeport will be Wilson’s second head coaching opportunity. Before going to Bullard, he served as the defensive coordinator at Southlake Carroll for three years. He also had stops at Duncanville and Irving as a defensive coordinator. He also coached at Arlington Martin and Sam Houston and in Plainview.

RHOME HOUSE FIRE – Four fire departments battled a blaze at a home in the 300 block of Private Road 4732 in the Diamond Ridge neighborhood near Rhome Thursday afternoon. Rhome, East Wise, Newark and Boyd Fire Departments responded to find a single-story structure fully engulfed in flames. There were no reports of injuries. Red Cross was called to assist the home’s occupants. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m.

SWAP MEET WEEKEND – The annual Decatur Swap Meet sponsored by the Wise County Antique Auto Club is open to the public 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily today through Sunday at the Wise County Fairgrounds on Farm Road 51 South in Decatur. Admission is free, but there is a fee for parking.

SLIDELL ADVANCES – The Slidell Greyhounds shook off a slow start to beat Sulphur Bluff 64-47 and win the Class A Region III area title Thursday. Layton Shelton scored 14 of his game-high 19 in the fourth quarter. Shelby Johnson had 14, including a big 3-pointer to start an 11-2 run for Slidell, heading into halftime. Slidell advances to play Saltillo in the region quarterfinal next week.

LADY GREYHOUNDS SET FOR REGIONALS – The Slidell Lady Greyhounds will take on Lipan in the Class A Region III semifinal at 7 tonight at Mansfield High School. With a victory, the Lady Greyhounds would reach the region final set for 2 p.m. Saturday in Mansfield.

EAGLES, TEXANS RETURN TO COURT – The Decatur Eagles and Northwest Texans look to continue their playoff runs tonight. Decatur faces Kaufman in a 4A Region II area game at 7 at Frisco Independence. Northwest takes on Grapevine in the 5A Region I area tilt at Flower Mound.

NORTHWEST WRESTLERS COMPETE AT STATE – Northwest junior and Newark resident Schon Ausman leads a group of five Northwest wrestlers into the University Interscholastic League’s wrestling championships today in Cypress. The championship matches will be Saturday.

RESOURCE CENTER BENEFIT EVENT – Spring to Life, a vendor event benefiting Wise Choices Pregnancy Center, is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at The Big White Barn, 933 County Road 4010. The event will feature local and home-based businesses, coffee, treats and live music. Admission is $3 per person.

YOUTH FAIR PARADE – The Wise County Youth Fair Parade will be 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Decatur. The 65th Annual Wise County Youth Fair begins Monday.

RETIREMENT RECEPTION – A “come and go” retirement reception for Brenda Kennedy is 2-4 p.m. today at The Community Bank, 507 U.S. 380 in Bridgeport.

MARKER DEDICATION – The Wise County Historical Commission and the City of Runaway Bay, with assistance from the Wise County Veteran’s Group, will dedicate one of Wise County’s newest Texas Historical Commission subject markers 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the marker site on U.S. 380 just west of the Lake Bridgeport bridge. The marker will note the location of a World War II training site.

RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING – The Wise County Retired Teacher Personnel unit of the Texas Retired Teachers will have a luncheon, program and meeting Feb. 28 at the Decatur Civic Center. The luncheon will begin at 11:30, followed by a program given by Beth Roper on “Helping the Homeless.” A short business meeting will follow. Lunch reservations must be made by calling 940-575-2341 on or before Feb. 26. Cost of lunch is $11.

MOVIE NIGHT – The Chico Public Library’s Movie Night will present the movie “Trolls” at 6:30 tonight. The library provides a bag of popcorn to everyone who attends. The movie is free. Call 940-644-2330.

BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER – The Bridgeport Class of 2021 will hold a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament today at the Bridgeport Middle School gym. Registration is 5 to 5:45 p.m., and the first game will immediately follow registration. Entry fee is $100 per team and a $2 spectator fee. It will include a number of age divisions, including adult. Call Corey at 817-437-9709 or email corey@fsbwise.com.

ROCK RACING – Bridgeport’s Northwest OHV Park is hosting the Southern Rock Racing Series Friday and Saturday. SRRS is a high paced rock crawling and hill climbing known as “rock bouncing.” Cost is $25 per day or $50 for both days. Trails will also be open both days for open trail riding of off-road vehicles. Call 940-683-3480.

FUNERALS – Services for Janis Lindbloom, 44, of Mineral Wells and Kristi N. Martin, 37, of Sunset are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Terry Kent, 56, of Chico. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Louis Wayne Gage, 67, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL graveside service for Edwin Earl Bailey, 53, of Blue Mound is 11 a.m. Saturday at Aurora Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Krystal Underhill Wilkins, 31, of Grapevine is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins-Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. GRAVESIDE service for Louise Hyles Russell, 88, of Boyd is 3 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Janis Eileen Wilson, 65, of Haslet is 1 p.m. Monday at Dido Cemetery in Fort Worth. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.