Friday, February 17, 2017

MAY ELECTION DEADLINE – Today is the deadline to file for a place on the May 6 city council and school board elections. A list of election filings will be featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

STUDYING LOCAL INTERNET CONNECTIVITY – Wise County is spearheading a study of local internet infrastructure. County commissioners Monday approved technology company Design Nine conducting a broadband internet infrastructure study. The action was taken at the recommendation of County Judge J.D. Clark. “There’s been a lot of wringing hands over broadband infrastructure but not much action,” he said. “If we sit back and wait on some company to ride in on a white horse and save us, they’re not going to do it until they have a reason or incentive to do it, and I think that starts with educating ourselves and knowing what’s possible.” The cost of the study is $46,000. Clark asked Bridgeport and Decatur Economic Development Corps to be financial partners on the project. He suggested the county pay $30,000, and the EDCs each chip in $8,000. Read more in the weekend Messenger.

WEEKEND STORMS POSSIBLE – Sunday’s forecast includes a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, increasing to 80 percent overnight into Monday morning.

WORKSHOP – A ReferenceUSA Workshop is 2 p.m. today at the Decatur Public Library. ReferenceUSA is an online research tool for area business professionals, sales reps, marketers, government agencies, job seekers and students.

DEMOCRATIC SOCIAL – The Wise County Democratic Party will host a social 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. All Democrats and progressives are invited. The event will include a guest speaker and other goodies. Call Janet Amos, 940-399-7352, or visit www.wisedemocrats.com.

RED CROSS MEETING – The Red Cross Wise Disaster Action Team meets 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wise County Sheriff’s Department, 200 Rook Ramsey in Decatur. Call Kristina Kemp at 817-798-3471.

DHS BASEBALL – Decatur High School Baseball will introduce all players at 6:30 tonight at the high school baseball field. A special needs baseball game and a home run hitting contest will be held. Cost for home run contest is $10. Alumni game will be Saturday at 1 p.m.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS – The Wise County Animal Shelter will be closed Monday for Presidents’ Day. Wise County Development Services and the Decatur Dumpsite will close Monday. Boyd and Cottondale dumpsite will close their next business day, Feb. 22.

BRIDGEPORT SOCCER – The Bridgeport Youth Association soccer signups are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Public Library. This is the final day to sign up. Cost is $65. This year includes a 16U division.

LUPUS SUPPORT GROUP – The Wise County Lupus Support Group meets 7 p.m. Saturday at Wise Health System West Campus. Call 940-210-2919.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Speaker is Kay Durham Lee, who will make a presentation on DAR schools. Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Leon Jackson, 79, of Fort Worth is 11 a.m. today at Walters Cemetery in Walters, Okla. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Frances Mae Patterson, 94, of Alvord is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Shirley Duncan, 81, of Runaway Bay is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Perrin Memorial Garden. Family visitation is 10-11 a.m. today at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Raymond McKeever, 78, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Thomas Cemetery. Family visitation is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Joyce Witty, 85, formerly of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Alma Nelle Payne, 85, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Argyle. Mulkey-Bowles-Montgmery Funeral Home is handling arrangements.