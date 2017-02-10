Friday, February 10, 2017

ALVORD ISD CALLS BOND VOTE – Alvord trustees Thursday voted unanimously to place a $13.6 million bond issue on the ballot this May. If passed, the money will be used to fund upgrades at multiple facilities. See the weekend Wise County Messenger for more information.

GIRLS HOOPS TIEBREAKERS – The Bridgeport Sissies and Chico Lady Dragons will play tiebreakers tonight. Bridgeport will take on Krum at 7 at Bowie for the third seed out of District 9-4A. In 11-2A, Chico and Poolville will play at approximately 8 at Era for the fourth and final playoff spot. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Slidell will meet Newcastle in Perrin for a warm-up game. Several schools have set up their bi-district matchups. Northwest will play Denison at 6 p.m. Monday in Gainesville. Paradise will face off against Brock at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Azle. Tuesday, the Decatur Lady Eagles take on Wilmer-Hutchins at Frisco Lebanon Trail at 7:30 p.m. In Bowie, Alvord takes on Lindsay at 6:30 p.m.

DECATUR SENIOR NIGHT – The Decatur Eagles will play their last home game at 8 tonight against Krum. The Eagles’ seniors will be recognized. In other action, Bridgeport heads to Argyle. Northwest meets Eaton at home. Alvord heads to Perrin. Bowie travels to Boyd. Chico goes to No. 1 Muenster. Paradise plays at Nocona. Slidell welcomes in Saint Jo.

HOLMES EARNS ALL STATE – Northwest record-setting receiver and Baylor signee Gavin Holmes added another honor Thursday. Holmes, the All-Wise Offensive Player of the Year, was named to the 5A Texas Sportswriters Association first team. Holmes set a school record with 1,545 yards on 83 receptions with 15 touchdowns this year. He finished his career at Northwest with 2,641 yards. Northwest senior running Syrus Moore landed on the second team after rushing for a school record 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns. Moore transitioned from receiver to running back before his senior year. Moore signed last week with Harding University. Northwest offensive tackles Josh Campbell and Darrell Simpson, linebacker Caden McDonald and defensive back Tanner Savoy received honorable mention. Decatur running back Payton McAlister received honorable mention for the 4A team.

EDUCATION FORUM – A community awareness event designed to encourage dialogue between parents, teachers, school administrators and taxpayers regarding the future of local schools will take place 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Bridgeport Estates, 1481 Senior Place Road in Bridgeport. The discussion will include current and future challenges facing Wise County and all Texas schools.

BAKE SALE – Carolyn’s Cookie Monsters Relay for Life Team will host a Valentine Gift and Bake Sale on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to closing at Legend Bank in Decatur. All proceeds to benefit American Cancer Society.

YOUTH FAIR SCHOLARSHIP – 2017 Wise County Youth Fair Scholarship applications are due today. For the application, visit the Wise County Youth Fair Inc. website at wcyouthfair.org. Call James Hubbard at 940-389-5735.

BRIDGEPORT SOCCER – The Bridgeport Youth Association soccer signups are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11 and 18 at the Bridgeport Public Library. Cost is $65. This year includes a 16U division.

RETIREMENT RECEPTION – The retirement reception honoring Connie Shawn of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office has been rescheduled for 3-5 p.m. today at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity St. Shawn served at the Extension office in Wise County for 18 years.

CHICO 4-H – The Chico 4-H Club will meet 3 p.m. Sunday in the Chico Elementary School cafeteria. Call Kelly Martin at 940-210-2506.

COMEDY NIGHT – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will host the Frisco Improv Players 8 p.m. Saturday in the Arcadia Theater, 1009 Halsell St. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at city hall. Space is limited. Call 940-683-3480.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Dorothy Mozelle Harris, 87, of Haslet is 1 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Katherine Johnston, 91, of Newark is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Aurora Cemetery. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Floyd Thomas McCurdy, 87, of Rhome is 1 p.m. Saturday at Rhome Church of Christ with burial at New Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for George Ball, 76, of Dallas. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Keith Troutwine, 43, and Robert Cole, 82, both of Decatur are pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for William “Charles” Spiller, 92, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Patricia Ann (Jordan) Johnson, 68, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise. Brown Owen and Brumley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

