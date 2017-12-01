Friday, December 1, 2017

RHOME WRECK – The northbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 were shut down 7 a.m. Friday just north of Rhome due to a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles overturned, and one driver was temporarily trapped. Patients were transported via ground ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur. A dog was also injured in the accident, and Wise County Animal Control was called to pick it up. Northbound U.S. 81/287 traffic was diverted to the service road at Texas 114, and there was a minor accident in the backup, which temporarily shut down the service road. Just after 8 a.m., one northbound lane of U.S. 81/287 was reopened. More information will be posted as it’s available.

KENNAN PLEADS TO 16 YEARS – Brett Walter Kennan, 34, of Newark pleaded guilty in 271st District Court in Decatur Thursday to aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence. He faced a punishment range of 2 to 20 years on the second degree felony charge. Kennan was convicted of the August 2016 assault which seriously injured Freddie Ballard, 58, of Newark. Ballard later died from his injuries. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger.

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL – The Decatur Eagles will play in the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013 tonight at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton against 4-4A Division I rival Wichita Falls Hirschi. Kickoff is set for 7. Keep up with the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores.

CHRISTMAS IN PARADISE – A “Sip and Shop” fundraiser for Christmas in Paradise, the community’s Spirit of Christmas campaign, is 6-8 tonight in the parking lot of Hometown Tees in Paradise. It will feature Sunny Side Up Boutique, Jearene’s Cottage, Envy Denton and 5 Boys Food Truck. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Paradise families in need. Fifty angels will also be available for adoption. Donations may be made at First State Bank in Paradise.

COFFEE WITH A COP – Bridgeport Police Department will hold Coffee with a Cop 7-9 a.m. Saturday at 5 Boys in Bridgeport.

YOUTH FAIR TAG IN – Wise County Youth Fair County Tag In is 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Animals to be tagged are: market lamb, market goat, market hog and non registered beef heifers. For information call 940-389-5388.

NEW FAIRVIEW BURN BAN – The City of New Fairview has a firework and burn ban in effect as of today due to the severe drought. No burning in the city limits is allowed, and no fireworks will be sold in the city limits.

PLAYOFF PEP RALLY – The Decatur High School pep rally is 10:30 a.m. today in the high school gym. The community is invited to attend and cheer on the Eagles before their 4A Division I regional game against Wichita Falls Hirschi.

HISTORICAL PLAY – Two encore performances are scheduled this weekend for the historical play “Eight Days in Paradise.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the G.C. Rann Auditorium in the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St., Decatur. Admission is $10. The play involves historical events about the 1933 kidnapping of Oklahoma oilman Charles Urschel by Machine Gun Kelley. Urschel was held captive in a farmhouse near Paradise for eight days until a $200,000 ransom was paid.

FOOD PANTRY OPEN SATURDAY – A mobile food pantry will be in the parking lot of the Decatur ISD Administration Building, 309 S. Cates St., 9-11 a.m. Saturday. It’s open to anyone in the community who needs help with groceries. The 18-wheeler full of food will come to Decatur the first Saturday of every month throughout the year.

RHOME TREE LIGHTING – The Rhome Veterans Group will have a tree lighting ceremony at the Rhome Veterans Park Saturday. Festivities will last from 1 p.m. to dusk.

TOY RUN – The annual Wise County Toy Run is Sunday. Motorcycle riders from across North Texas participate in the ride from Decatur to Bridgeport, bringing toy donations for Wise County children who need a little help at Christmas. Registration is 10 a.m.-noon at the McCarroll Middle School parking lot on West Thompson Street. The parade will leave at 12:30 p.m. Each rider should bring at least one unwrapped toy for a 1- to 12-year-old child or a $10 minimum donation. The event will also feature door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and more.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will host its annual Breakfast with Santa 8-10 a.m. Saturday. The event at the Bridgeport Community Center includes breakfast, crafts and photos. Pre-sale tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for children and can be purchased at Bridgeport City Hall. Tickets at the door are $4 each. Space is limited. Call 940-683-3480.

CHRISTMAS IN DECATUR – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce’s Parade of Lights is 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Decatur. Enjoy hot chocolate, holiday music and kids activities from 4-8 p.m. Visit with Santa on the Courthouse lawn and take photos from 4-6 p.m.

FUNERALS – Service for John Haggard, 76, of Paradise is 10 a.m. today at First Baptist Church of Cottondale with burial at Paradise Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Mildred Haney, 96, of Alvord is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.