Friday, August 4, 2017

MARRS, AUTHOR AND CONSPIRACY THEORIST, DIES – Jim Marrs, an author and conspiracy theorist who studied the Aurora alien spaceship crash of 1897, died Wednesday. He was 73. According to a post on Marrs’ official Facebook page, he died following a heart attack. Marrs bowed out of speaking engagements earlier this year due to poor health. Marrs is best known for his book on the John F. Kennedy assassination, “Crossfire: The Plot That Killed Kennedy,” and his book “Alien Agenda,” which delved into the world of UFOs. Marrs told the Messenger in a 2011 interview that the Aurora spaceship crash was the best evidence of UFOs he’d ever seen. “I think the Aurora story is as strong as you can get,” he said. “It had contemporary reports from newspapers. And it was corroborated with all these other stories.” According to Marrs’ Facebook page, his family will hold a “Texas-sized” wake for him at their home next month. Read more about Marrs in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands tomorrow.

FOOTBALL SEASON KICKS OFF – Football season gets underway Monday in Wise County with teams hitting the field to start practices. Decatur will be the first to take the field shortly after midnight Monday. Because they hold a spring practice session, Northwest will not start until Aug. 14. Here’s a rundown of the practice times for the Wise County teams: Alvord – 3:30 - 8:30 p.m.; Boyd – – 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; Bridgeport – 6 – 9 a.m.; Chico – 8 a.m. – noon; Decatur – Midnight – 2 a.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.; and Paradise – 4 – 7 p.m.

SUSPECT FLEES POLICE – A man fled Decatur police following a traffic stop Thursday morning. Working with at least one K-9 team from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers searched an area near the creek behind America’s Best Value Inn on U.S. 81/287 and across the highway near Ramada Inn and 5P Welding. Decatur PD had not released any further information as of early Friday morning.

COURT CLOSED – The Bridgeport Municipal Court will be closed Monday, Aug. 7. It will re-open Tuesday.

FREE LUNCH AND MEAL BAG – A group of nurses in the community will be serving a free lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today in the Boyd Intermediate School parking lot. Hands only CPR will be taught, and each family will be given a meal bag. All school-age children are welcome.

GEAR UP – Decatur Church of Christ’s free school supply event, Gear Up, is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church, Farm Road 51 South and Preskitt Road. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade who are accompanied by an adult will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There will also be a free meal, haircuts, clothes, books and other services.

YOUTH BULL RIDING – Hodges Bucking Bulls will have A Hart Invitational Saturday at NRS Arena in Decatur. The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with junior futurity, yearling, ladies, limited futurity and open futurity. Derby and maturity is at 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit charities, including the Rider Relief Fund.

SHOP DOWNTOWN – Halsell Street First Friday and Saturday Sidewalk Sale is today and tomorrow. For information, call Bridgeport Main Street, 940-683-3404.

COUNTY TRANSPORTATION PLAN – Representatives with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) will have a public meeting 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Weatherford College Wise County lecture hall to discuss the master transportation thoroughfare plan. County commissioners, along with other local officials, have been working on the project with NCTCOG since last summer.

FREE CONCERT – Heaven’s Harbor quartet will give a free concert 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Faith Baptist Church, 2882 W. Hwy 380, in Decatur.

BYA SOCCER SIGNUPS – Bridgeport Youth Association will hold soccer sign-ups 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5 and 12 at the Bridgeport Public Library. Cost is $65 per player.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Deljuan Jennings, 83, of Bridgeport is noon Saturday at Straley Cemetery in Adamsville.

GRAVESIDE service for Mary Singleton, 96, of Bridgeport is 1 p.m. Saturday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements for both of these services.

MEMORIAL service for Lawrence Earl Horn, 85, of Lago Vista, formerly of Boyd, is 2 p.m. Saturday, at Grace Fellowship Church in Lago Vista.

MEMORIAL service for Howard Patrick Carrell, 74, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Harvest Time Church in Bridgeport. DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Mary Jane Hartsell, 99, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICES for Cheryl J. Morgan, 68, of Decatur and Willie Bell Stevenson, 91, of Brownwood are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Decatur.