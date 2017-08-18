Friday, August 18, 2017

NECESSITY OF INTERIM CONSTABLE QUESTIONED — Wise County commissioners may not appoint an interim constable in Precinct 3, a position left vacant last week when Doug Parr resigned as a condition of his criminal plea deal. In Monday’s regular meeting, commissioners formally accepted Parr’s resignation and discussed what would happen next. If an interim constable is appointed, he or she would serve only until someone is elected to the post in 2018. Whoever is elected will serve the remainder of Parr’s unexpired term, which started January 2017. Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White suggested not naming an interim, but instead having the sheriff’s office and other constables serve Precinct 3 papers until a new constable is elected in 2018. “I think a lot of that’s been done in the past, and it would probably simplify things, instead of appointing someone for only a 15-month period,” he said. If they decide to make an appointment, County Judge J.D. Clark suggested Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance, who is a former police officer, and Sheriff Lane Akin screen applicants and make a recommendation to commissioners. The issue will be discussed again at the Aug. 28 commissioners meeting.

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS — The Chico Lady Dragons earned three wins on the first day of their tournament Thursday. Chico beat Saint Jo (25-20, 25-11), Forestburg (21-25, 25-9, 15-11) and Petrolia (25-23, 25-11) to move to 8-1 on the season. Northwest went 2-1 at the Northwest ISD Tournament, beating Argyle and Elgin, Okla. Oakley O’Dell tallied 26 kills and Analise Lucio 55 assists in the three matches. Alvord picked up wins at the Poolville Tournament over Trenton (19-25, 25-12, 15-11) and Graford (25-20, 20-25, 15-12). The Lady Bulldogs fell to Poolville (25-16, 25-20). Kinly Walker recorded 20 kills and 55 digs. Kendall Connally had 41 assists.

CLEAR THE SHELTER IS SATURDAY — The Wise County Animal Shelter and Bridgeport Animal Shelter are participating in Clear the Shelter this weekend. The nationwide pet adoption drive is 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Wise County shelter, 119 Private Road 4195, just south of the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Bridgeport Shelter, 171 Private Road 3042. Families who adopt a dog or cat will receive more than $200 in free veterinary services. The free services include microchip, fecal test, vaccination package, heart worm and lyme combo test, plus a single dose of Heartgard and Nexgard Flea and Tick (for dogs only). Adoption fees will be waived, too, thanks to the generosity of Shelter Buddies, a local volunteer group, and private donations. All adopted animals from the Wise County Animal shelter are required to be spayed or neutered, but the spay and neuter fees will be sponsored at the Bridgeport Shelter. For information, call (Wise County) 940-627-7577 or (Bridgeport) 940-683-3430.

OFFICE CLOSED — Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow’s office will be closed Monday for legislative training.

CUB SCOUT MEETING — Cub Scout Pack 115 will hold a recruiting meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church Decatur Wesley Center featuring first through fifth grade new member information. Email (a href=”mailto:wyattdusty@yahoo.com”>wyattdusty@yahoo.com or call 940-389-1977.

WISE COUNTY DEMOCRATS — The Wise County Democrats will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity Street. Anyone concerned about what is happening in government on all levels (county, state, national) involving issues like education, healthcare accessibility, Medicare, environmental sustainability, fair wages, proper treatment of our veterans and LGBTQ equality is invited to attend and meet Democratic candidates running for office.

CLAY SHOOT — The Wise Health Foundation is holding its annual clay shoot Friday, Aug. 25, at the Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds. Check-in is at 8 a.m., and the shoot starts at 9. Proceeds will help support Wise Health System programs, services and the purchase of new equipment. Visit wisehealthfoundation.com to register or sign up to be a sponsor. Call 940-626-1384.

HEALTH CARE — Applications for the Wise County Indigent Health Care Program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur. Eligible people must meet the standards set forth by the State Department of Health Care Services and be registered with the Texas Workforce Commission unless exempt. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility. Call 940-627-4203.

CPR CLASS — Alvord Fire Department will hold a free Community Hands Only CPR class 9 a.m. Saturday in the education room of the station at 201 N. Trappier St.

50TH CLASS REUNION — The Chico Class of 1967 will hold its 50th Class Reunion 5 p.m. today at Julio’s Restaurant on the Chico Square.

LUPUS SUPPORT GROUP — The Wise County Lupus Support Group meets 7 p.m. Saturday at Wise Health System West Campus. Call Donna at 940-210-2919.

FUNERALS — Service for Joe Harold Haworth, 80, of Chico is 2 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Raymond Jordan, 82, of Boyd is 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Mary Ella Weaver Marshall, 83, of Alvord is 11 a.m. today at Levelland City Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Gerald A. Borsheim, 85, of Rhome is 10 a.m. Saturday at Aurora Baptist Church. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Maria Montes, 75, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur. MEMORIAL service for Mary Wampole, 64, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home- Decatur.