Friday, August 11, 2017

HAY BARN CATCHES FIRE – Several local fire departments responded to a hay barn fire in Decatur Thursday afternoon. A metal outbuilding filled with hay on North Business U.S. 81/287 caught fire around 4 p.m. Decatur Fire Chief Mike Richardson said a driver passing by noticed heavy smoke and called 911. “When we got here there was a lot of fire and a lot of hay,” Richardson said. Alvord, Bridgeport and Paradise fire departments were also called to combat the blaze, and Wise County Emergency Medical Services waited on standby. The owner of the property was not at home at the time the fire started, and Richardson said the cause is yet to be determined. As of 5 p.m. Thursday fire fighters were still pulling burning hay out of the barn. “It’s a long, drawn-out thing,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to get all the hay out and pull it all apart.”

RHOME PROPOSES TAX RATE – Rhome City Council voted Thursday to propose a tax rate of 52.34 cents per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2017-2018. The rate is the same as last year’s. The council can now lower the rate before voting to officially approve it, but they cannot raise it. For more on the meeting see the weekend Messenger.

NORTHWEST, CHICO REMAIN UNBEATEN – The Northwest Lady Texans (4-0) took all three matches in their pool at the Mansfield Sunrise Rotary Tournament. Northwest fought back after dropping the first set against Hereford to win in three, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21. The Lady Texans then swept L.D. Bell 25-20, 25-19 and Carrollton Creekview 25-9, 25-9. After winning its pool, Northwest will play three more matches Friday, starting with a showdown with Eastwood at Mansfield Summit at 1 p.m. The Lady Texans play Crawford at 3 p.m. and Midland Lee at 5 p.m. Chico beat the Saint Jo JV 25-16, 25-23, and then outlasted Electra in three games, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, at the Saint Jo Tournament. Also at the Saint Jo Tournament, Alvord beat Graford in three games, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13. The Lady Bulldogs (1-2) fell to Collinsville 25-15, 25-11. At the ASC Nike Tournament at Denton Ryan, Decatur dropped its first two matches. The Lady Eagles (0-3) fell to Glen Rose 25-16, 25-14. Decatur then lost a wild match to Melissa in three games 9-25, 25-20, 25-10. Decatur will play Chisholm Trail at 12:15 p.m. Friday and Frisco Reedy at 1:30 p.m. Boyd and Bridgeport will head to Burkburnett for the Cool in Boomtown Tournament Friday. Bridgeport opens the tournament at 8 a.m. Friday against Burkburnett. The Sissies play the Wichita Falls JV at 11 a.m. and Childress at 2 p.m. Boyd takes on Knox City at 10 a.m., Borger at 1 p.m. and Vernon at 3 p.m.

DECATUR CROSS COUNTRY TO RUN TIME TRIAL – The Decatur cross country teams will run their two-mile time trial Saturday morning with the girls starting at 6:40. The boys will follow. The top seven runners in each trial will run in the varsity race at the Little D Classic Aug. 19 in Denton.

MEET THE EAGLES – The Decatur Eagles football team will hold practice at Eagle Stadium 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Fans are welcome to come out and watch the action.

SENATE CANDIDATE VISIT – U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a candidate for U.S. senate, will visit Wise County today. O’Rourke will be in town from noon-1 p.m. at Sweetwater Cafe and Bakery on the Decatur Square.

SALES TAX HOLIDAY – This year’s Sales Tax Holiday is today through Sunday. The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced less than $100 from sales and use taxes, which could save shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.

HOSPITAL BOOK FAIR – The Wise Health System Auxiliary is sponsoring a Collective Goods sale, featuring gifts, books, toys and more 7 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Wise Health System Decatur main lobby.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL – First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport is having a community-wide prayer service — Back to School Blessings — 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The church is at 608 17th St.

BYA SOCCER SIGNUPS – Bridgeport Youth Association will hold soccer sign-ups 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Public Library. Cost is $65 per player.

SENIOR PHOTOS — Bridgeport High School’s senior photos are Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the high school. All seniors should have received information in the mail about booking an appointment online with Legacy photos. If not, go to the BISD/BHS website for more information or email cberry@bridgeportisd.net.

ALVORD WATERMELON FESTIVAL – The Alvord Watermelon Festival is Friday and Saturday at Elm Creek Park. Friday’s events will include the Mike Watts Fish Fry at 6 p.m., washer tournament at 7 p.m. followed by a concert by the Monty Dawson Band. Saturday’s events include a pageant, judging of the barbecue cookoff, a corhnole tournament at 4 p.m. and karaoke at 7 p.m. The Alvord Veterans will provide a concession stand all day Saturday. The event will also feature a variety of vendors. All proceeds from the festival will benefit the Alvord Area Veterans. Contact the following: cookers, Debra at 940-389-1656; vendors, Gay at 940-393-5007; washer and cornhole tournaments, Casey at 940-393-6331; pageant, Christy at 940-393-2938.

MEET THE TEACHER – Meet the Teacher Night will be held at the three Decatur elementary schools from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today.

FREE LUNCH – A group of nurses in the community will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs in the Boyd Intermediate School parking lot 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today. Hands only CPR will be taught, and a meal bag will be sent home with each family. This will be the last Friday that lunch will be served before school starts.

EAST SIDE ALUMNI – East Side Alumni will hold its annual reunion at Candlewood Suites 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The group will also meet for church 10:45 a.m. Sunday at St. John Baptist Church, 904 N. Farm Road 51.

FREE BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENT – School-age kids can get free haircuts, backpacks and shoes at a special back-to-school event 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Call Martha, 940-683-2484.

POOL PARTY – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation invites all incoming 6th, 7th and 8th graders to join them for the Middle School Pool Party 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport City Pool. Pre-purchased tickets are $3 each, and tickets the day of the event are $5. Call 940-683-3480.

BIKE RALLY – The Eighter from Decatur Bike Rally is Saturday at Decatur Municipal Airport. Registration is at 6 a.m., and the ride starts at 7. Riders can also register online at raceentry.com. Cost is $35 for early registration and $40 on race day. Proceeds benefit Raquel’s Wings. Lunch will be provided for riders. Call 214-354-2556.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Edna Abernathy, 86, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Lillian Laverne Foster, 85, of Richardson is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Mary Ella Weaver Marshall, 83, of Alvord is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Cheryl J. Morgan, 68, of Decatur is 3 p.m. Sunday at Community Church in Decatur. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Mary Wampole, 64, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Chapel at Jones-Decatur.