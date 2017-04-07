Friday, April 7, 2017

GLITZY GIRLS – The fourth annual Glitzy Girls event, a vintage travel trailer show and shopping extravaganza, is Saturday. There will be bingo, live music, food vendors and the opportunity to shop in downtown Decatur. Go to www.glitzygirlstrailerpark.com. Proceeds benefit local charities.

BULLS PLAY AT REGIONALS – The Bridgeport Bulls will take the field at 4 p.m. today for the 4A Region I soccer semifinal against Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletics Complex. The winner will move on to the region final to play for a state berth Saturday.

NORTHWEST WINS 6-5A TRACK TITLE – The Northwest Texans piled up 146 points to run away with the 6-5A track championship Thursday. Caden McDonald won the discus. Carson Hickman captured the high jump.

BASEBALL SCHEDULE – The Decatur Eagles will head to Argyle at 7:30 tonight for a rematch. The Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat then No. 1 Argyle in the District 9-4A opener last month. Decatur will be trying to stop a two-game slide in district. Other games – Baseball: Alvord at Valley View; Bridgeport at Sanger; Bowie at Boyd; Chico at Lindsay; Holliday at Paradise; Northwest at Saginaw. Softball: Era at Alvord; Bridgeport at Sanger (5:30 p.m., Saturday); Decatur at Argyle; Bowie at Boyd; Tioga at Chico; Holliday at Paradise; Northwest at Saginaw.

9-4A TENNIS – Decatur’s girls doubles team Tia Jones and Kylie Cole will play in the third-place match at 8 a.m. today at Denton’s Goldfield Tennis Center in the 9-4A tournament.

RODEO BAKE SALE – The Paradise Rodeo Team will hold a bake sale 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply in Decatur.

RELAY BAKE SALE – Friends Relay for Life team is having a bake sale today at First State Bank across from Kwik Kar on Farm Road 51 in Decatur. All proceeds go to Wise County Relay for Life.

FAMILY LEGO DAY – Chico Public Library will hold Family Lego Day 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, April 12.

BAND BOOSTERS – The Decatur Band Booster Club meets 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the high school band hall. The club will discuss officers for the next school year.

EASTER BASH – Guardians of the Children will hold a Big Sandy Easter Bash Sunday at Renshaw Park in Decatur. It will include an egg hunt, the Easter Bunny, games, bake sale and raffle. Activities begin at noon, and the egg hunt is at 2 p.m. Bring your own basket.

GT SCREENINGS – Alvord Elementary School gifted and talented screening for grades 1-5 will be conducted in May. Parents/guardians and teachers may nominate a student for this screening. Nomination forms may be picked up from the AES office front foyer. No student will be screened without a nomination form. All nomination forms must be returned to the AES school office before Thursday, April 13 at 3:30 p.m.

EAST SIDE BAKE SALE – Decatur East Side Alumni will hold a bake sale Saturday at St. John Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until they sell out. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082 for more information.

FFA PLANT SALE – Decatur FFA will hold a plant sale 4-6 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Decatur High School Greenhouse, located behind the school.

EASTER EGG HUNT – The Hills Nursing and Rehab will hold an Easter egg hunt 4 p.m. today.

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce’s glow ball golf tournament is today. The mixer starts at 5:30 p.m., and golf starts at dusk. Cost is $50 per player. To sponsor or enter, call Lisa, 940-627-3107.

EGGSTRAVAGANZA – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt and Carnival 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bridgeport Community Center. There will be games, inflatables, balloon animals, candy and more. The egg hunt starts at 2 p.m. Call 940-683-3480.

RELAY FUNDRAISER – Home Health Care Of North Central Texas will hold a garage sale fundraiser for the Wise County Relay for Life 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the office, located at 401 Center Court Drive in Bridgeport. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

CITY WIDE GARAGE SALE – The City of Bridgeport is holding its annual City Wide Garage Sale today and Saturday. A list of participating residents and a map are at city hall and the library. Call 940-683-3400. Also, the Halsell Street Merchants will be having Sidewalk Sales the first Friday and Saturday of every month. Call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3400.

GOLF TOURNEY – The Decatur High School Golf Booster Club Tournament is Saturday at Bridgeport Country Club. Cost is $300 for a three-person team scramble, which includes a meal. Registration is 8:30 a.m., and tee time is 10. All proceeds benefit DHS boys and girls golf teams. To register a team or sponsor the tournament, email dhsgolf2014@gmail.com or call 940-393-9581.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Darlene (Cordar) Thompson, 42, formerly of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Cemetery in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Dora Elizabeth Green Brown, 86, of Boyd is 2 p.m. today at Pope Cemetery in Briar. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Orville Weston, 64, of Fort Worth is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL for Janice Marie Webb, 76, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at Decatur Church of Christ. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is planned for Alice Brynie, 77, of Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Tony Lane, 58, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.