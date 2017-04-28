Friday, April 28, 2017

RELAY FOR LIFE – Relay for Life’s opening ceremony starts 7 tonight at the Decatur Middle School track. Sign-ups are still open at relayforlife.org, and teams can check-in from 3-6 p.m. Relay for Life is a fundraiser that supports cancer patients in Wise County. The money raised during Relay helps pay for patients’ transportation to treatment and keeps the wig and hat room at the Wise Health Imaging Center stocked. For information, call Amanda Braudaway at 817-366-8131.

BOARD COMMITS TO RAISES – Alvord trustees Thursday committed $120,000 to pay for raising the median pay for all district employees. The action is expected to increase median pay between 3 and 4 percent. See Saturday’s Wise County Messenger for more information.

STORMS IN WEEKEND FORECAST – This afternoon’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of storms, increasing to 30 percent overnight, 40 percent Saturday and 50 percent Saturday night. Some of the storms Saturday could be severe, according to the National Weather Service.

SISSIES EARN STATE TRIP – The Bridgeport Sissies cut five strokes off their first-round total to clinch third place at the 4A Region II tournament and earn their third straight trip to state. Bridgeport finished with 753 over the two rounds. Brooke Irion finished third overall after shooting 77 in both rounds. She finished five shots back. Katie Hudson finished sixth after following up her first-round 84 with an 82. Ashlie Lennard shot 108 and 110. Taite Read fired a 110 and 105. Maycie Cortez carded a 117 and 112.

LANGLEY SLAM LIFTS BOYD TO WIN – Sydney Langley’s fourth-inning grand slam put Boyd on the way to a 10-0 win over Breckenridge in game one of the 3A bi-district series. Langley also doubled and drove in six runs. Lindsey Thorpe homered. Kristin Rasbury tossed a one-hit shutout. Game two is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford College.

CHICO BEATS PERRIN – Laynee North’s two-run triple in the first inning jumpstarted the Chico Lady Dragons in an 11-1 win over Perrin-Whitt in the Class 2A Region II bi-district game. North drove in four runs and reached base four times.

REGION TRACK – Region track meets start today with field events and the running prelims. Decatur and Bridgeport head to the 4A Region II meet at Texas A&M-Commerce. Boyd and Paradise athletes will compete at Abilene Christian for the 3A Region I meet. Northwest is at Texas Tech for the 5A Region I meet. Alvord and Chico are taking part in the 2A Region II meet at Springtown. Slidell is headed to Whitney for the Class A Region III event. Running finals and some field events will be held at the sites on Saturday.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Made 2 Thrive, a nonprofit organization benefiting individuals with special needs, needs volunteers for Wise County Special Needs Baseball. Games are 8-11 a.m. Saturday mornings at Renshaw Park in Decatur. Volunteers are needed for the players. Volunteer sign up tables are on site.

BENEFIT – First Financial Bank in Decatur will serve free hot dogs, drinks and chips 3-6 p.m. today. Donations will benefit the Decatur Fire Department. Hank FM radio will be on site with free giveaways.

GUEST SPEAKER – General William “Jerry” Boykin will be guest speaker at Victory Family Church in Decatur at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Boykin is a founding member of the elite counterinsurgency unit, Delta Force, and later was the head of the Army’s Special Warfare Center, led the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and served at the Pentagon as Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence, retiring as a three-star general.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon is noon-1 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Civic Center. Speaker will be Ginger Johnson, bilingual community advocate for Wise Hope Crisis Center. RSVP via email to info@wisecountychamber.com.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevens Street Grill in Bridgeport.

PESTICIDE APPLICATORS – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wise County is offering certification training for private pesticide applicator 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, May 2, at the Extension office, 206 S. State Street, in Decatur. Cost is $60. The purpose of the training is to obtain a private applicator license from the Texas Department of Agriculture. This license will enable the applicator to purchase and apply state limited use and federally restricted chemicals on his land or land he has control of for the purpose of production of agricultural commodities. To sign up, call 940-627-3341.

SENIOR CITIZENS FUNDRAISER – The Chico Senior Citizen Association will hold a fundraiser 6 p.m. Saturday at the Chico City Community Room, 400 S. Hovey St. It will include a hamburger/hot dog meal with drink, chips and dessert for $6, musical entertainment and a cake auction. Proceeds will be used to repair the senior citizens building from water damage.

FUNERALS – Service for Jewel A. Hesteande, 92, of Decatur is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Bonnie Keas, 87, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Monday in the Chapel of Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Archie Brown Faires, 83, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Saturday at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, N.C. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Arlene Delores Gibson, 74, of Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

