Friday, April 21, 2017

COLLEGE BILL PASSES HOUSE – The Texas House of Representatives Thursday passed Rep. Phil King’s bill (HB 2194) advocating for Wise County representation on the Weatherford College board. The bill will now be sent to the Senate for approval. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

STORMS IN FORECAST – The National Weather Service forecast includes an 80 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms tonight, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

THORPE, CATE WIN AREA TITLES – Boyd’s Lindsey Thorpe and Jacey Cate won titles at the 7/8-3A area meet. Thorpe won the shot put with a throw of 37-10.25. Cate tied her own school record in the high jump, clearing 5-4. Paradise’s Matthew Eisen finished third in the 1,600. Boyd’s Caleb Rodriguez took second in the 200 and anchored the 4×400 that finished third.

DECATUR BATTLES SANGER FOR SECOND IN 9-4A – The Decatur Eagles will look for a fourth straight win and try to move into a second-place tie with Sanger at the end of 9-4A play. The two meet in Sanger at 7:30 tonight. Other games: Baseball – Collinsville at Alvord, Boyd at City View, Muenster at Chico, Gainesville at Bridgeport, Azle at Northwest, Paradise at Henrietta. Softball – Alvord at Collinsville, City View at Boyd, Gainesville at Bridgeport, Decatur at Sanger, Paradise at Henrietta, Azle at Northwest, Chico at Valley View (Saturday).

PLANT SALE – A Decatur FFA plant sale is 3:30-6 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Greenhouse located behind Decatur High School.

ALZHEIMER’S EDUCATION – The Basics of memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, an education program by the Alzheimer’s Association, will be presented 2-4 p.m. Monday at Decatur Public Library. The program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment and more. There is no cost to attend, but registration is appreciated. Call 800-272-3900.

SONFLOWER CAMP – Sonflower Camp for Kids with Disabilities will be June 5, 6 and 7 at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur. Kids and adult campers of all ages are welcome. Campers and volunteers can sign up at Sonflowercamp.com.

BENEFIT TOURNEY – A 3-on-3 basketball tournament benefiting Garrett Ragsdale is 9 a.m. Saturday at the Boyd High School gym. Cost is $125 per team, five-player maximum. Garrett, a 2014 BHS graduate, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Money raised will go toward his medical expenses. Volunteers are also needed to referee, work the concession stand, take money at the gate and donate items for a bake sale. To participate as a player or volunteer, call Alissa Gordon, 940-273-1540.

BLOOD DRIVE – Wise Electric Co-op is having a Carter blood drive 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today at co-op headquarters, 1900 North Trinity in Decatur. Email Bill Hood, bhood@wiseec.com.

DAV YARD SALE – The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) annual yard sale is today and Saturday at the DAV Hall on Farm Road 51 South.

MOVIE IN THE PARK – Bridgeport Box Office presents “The Secret Life of Pets” in Harwood Park on Saturday. The movie is free, and concessions will be sold. Pre-movie activities will start at 7 p.m., and the movie will start at dusk. Call Bridgeport Parks and Recreation at 940-683-3480.

BAND BANQUET – The Mighty Marching Maroon Annual Band Banquet is 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center on Lawdwin. Parent volunteers are needed to assist with either cleanup or decorating. E-mail President Chad Bynum at sonnycrockett1@embarqmail.com or Jennifer Bynum at jbynum1974@gmail.com if you will assist.

FUNERALS – Service for Brent Barber, 53, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICE for Dorothy June Taylor, 90, of Stoney is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Jerry O. Thetford, 77, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Boonsville Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Jennifer L. Page, 50, of Runaway Bay is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Archie Brown Faires, 83, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, N.C. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Judy Ball, 71, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Balsora Baptist Church. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Rosemary Jeanne Cannon, 70, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel at Jones-Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Alice Rasco, 82, of Cottondale is 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Cottondale. Jones-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.