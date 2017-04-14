Friday, April 14, 2017

FIRE LEADS TO APARTMENT EVACUATIONS – Tenants at the Henderson Terrace Apartments in Bridgeport were evacuated Thursday evening due to a small fire in an exterior wall of Building 2. A nearby homeowner said he witnessed electrical sparks shoot about four feet from the center of the building near the stairwell before the fire started. Bridgeport Fire Chief Terry Long said he suspected the fire started due to an electrical issue and spread throughout aged wood. Two units experienced minor damage. “As old as these buildings are, we got lucky,” Long said. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to spot the heat inside a wall and used drills and other tools to reach and extinguish the blaze. Bridgeport Police Department assisted with the evacuations. The Wise County Fire Marshal’s office also responded to the scene.

BULLS TO PLAY FOR TITLE – The Bridgeport Bulls will play for the 4A soccer title at 2:30 today against Kilgore in Georgetown. Follow updates @wcmsports on Twitter.

OVERNIGHT RAINFALL – Overnight showers brought a small amount of rain to parts of Wise County. Rainfall totals included 0.12 of an inch in Bridgeport, 0.1 in Alvord and 0.09 in Decatur. The weekend forecast includes a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday with a 40 percent chance Sunday night.

RED CROSS MEETING – The Red Cross Wise Disaster Action Team meets 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wise County Sheriff’s Department, 200 Rook Ramsey in Decatur. Anyone interested in volunteering is invited.

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT – Decatur Volleyball is hosting the Second Annual Fast 4’s volleyball tournament. The event will take place on the following Tuesdays: April 18, April 25, May 2 and May 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Decatur High School, and game play is from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $10 per player. Call Coach Mayfield at 940-577-2994.

BASKETBALL BAKE SALE – Decatur Eagles Elite girls basketball will hold a fundraiser bake sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at First State Bank, 661 W. Thompson, to help pay for summer camps and programs.

RELAY BAKE SALE – Carolyn’s Cookie Monster’s Relay for Life Team will host an Easter Bake Sale today at Legend Bank in Decatur.

4-H MEETING – The Decatur 4-H Club will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds. Call 940-393-5029.

BOYD WINS 8-3A TRACK CROWN – The Boyd Yellowjackets track team won the 8-3A title Thursday in Jacksboro.

DECATUR BLANKS GAINESVILLE – The Decatur Eagles picked up a second win two days, blanking Gainesville 12-0. Bryce Elder struck out five and allowed one hit in four shutout innings. Beau Bedford followed with a scoreless inning. Tucker DuBois went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs with a double and triple. The Bridgeport Bulls edged Krum 5-2 with three RBIs from Ethan Herschler. Northwest beat Chisholm Trail 8-1. In softball, Decatur fell to Gainesville 7-2. Krum beat Bridgeport 15-2. Northwest picked up a 10-1 win over Chisholm Trail.

SENIOR CARE EGG HUNT – Senior Care in Bridgeport will hold an Easter egg hunt 4:30 p.m. today for kids up to age 10. Hot dogs will be served.

CHURCH BAKE SALE – Wise County Cowboy Church will hold a bake sale fundraiser for youth camp today at Patti’s Hair Parlor, 103 S. Washburn in Decatur.

PRE-EASTER BAKE SALE – The Wise Health System Decatur Auxiliary will hold a Pre-Easter bake sale featuring children’s Easter baskets 7 a.m.-noon today inside the main hospital lobby, 609 Medical Center Dr.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its April meeting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Historical Museum in Decatur. Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

LUPUS SUPPORT GROUP – The Wise County Lupus Support Group meets 7 p.m. Saturday at Wise Health System West Campus. Call Donna at 940-210-2919.

RETRO BLAST – The 14th annual Retro Blast Car Show will be held Saturday at Yesterday’s Diner in Bridgeport. A free open cruise is at 3 p.m., with show registration 4-6 p.m. Call 940-683-6620.

RELAY BAKE SALE – Home Health Care of North Central Texas will hold a bake sale benefiting the Wise County Relay For Life 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Lowe’s Grocery Store in Bridgeport. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

WISE COUNTY DEMOCRATS – The Wise County Democrats will host their monthly social at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. Guest Speaker is U.S. Congressional Candidate Al Woolum who is running for District 12, currently held by Representative Kay Granger. Contact Chair Janet Amos, 940-399-7352.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Bryan Steven Chaffin, 18, of Newark is 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Newark. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Charles Loftis, 72, of Chico. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Irene C. Sanderson, 97, of Newark is 10:30 a.m. today at Newark Church of Christ with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Curtis Arnold West, 73, of Runaway Bay is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with visitation noon-2 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Monday at West Family Cemetery in Vinton, La.

GRAVESIDE service for Polly E. Bergstrom, 93, formerly of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for Archie Faires, 83, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Deborah Kay Herbert, 69, of Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Richard Phillips, 93, of Bridgeport is 6 p.m. Saturday at Balsora Baptist Church. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Garlin Glenn Scroggins, 93, of Denton is 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie with burial at Salona Cemetery. He was the father of Gary Scroggins of Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Scott Allan Arnn, 46 of Boyd is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 2 in Boyd. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Alexander’s Midway in Springtown.