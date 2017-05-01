Food trailer fire shuts down 114 in Boyd

A food trailer fire in front of Lowe’s Market shut down Texas 114 in Boyd Monday morning.

Sammy Fox of Temple had parked his truck and trailer on the shoulder of the road in front of the store around 10:30 a.m.

“I checked and nothing was on. I went in to get some food for the day and a customer came in and said the trailer was on fire,” Fox said.

Fox has operated his The Singing Chef food trailer since December 2016 in the Temple area. He said he was going to be at the Silver Bullet Pawn and Gun in Boyd this week.

“I was going to be based out of Boyd because they’ve been so accommodating,” said Fox, who will be a new father soon.

A propane tank inside the trailer exploded during the fire.

Boyd and Rhome firefighters extinguished the fire.

The road was reopened around 11:30 a.m.