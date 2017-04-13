Fire leads to apartment evacuations

Tenants at the Henderson Terrace Apartments in Bridgeport were evacuated Thursday evening due to a small fire in an exterior wall of Building 2.

A nearby homeowner said he witnessed electrical sparks shoot about four feet from the center of the building near the stairwell before the fire started.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Terry Long said he suspected the fire started due to an electrical issue and spread throughout aged wood. Two units experienced minor damage.

“As old as these buildings are, we got lucky,” Long said.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to spot the heat inside a wall and used drills and other tools to reach and extinguish the blaze.

Bridgeport Police Department assisted with the evacuations. The Wise County Fire Marshal’s office also responded to the scene.