Fire destroys trailer in New Fairview

Fire destroyed a trailer home at 102 Lange Way in New Fairview Friday night.

Firefighters from East Wise, Decatur, Rhome, Newark and Haslet battled the blaze that was reported at 10 p.m. as a fire investigation.

By the time the first units arrived, the home was fully involved.

“The whole back side was on fire,” said Jim Blackney, East Wise Assistant Fire Chief. “We went defensive right off. There was no way to send anyone in.”

The structure was a total loss as fire tore through it.

The cause of the fire was unknown Friday night. Blackney said investigators from the Wise County Fire Marshal’s office would be on scene Saturday morning after firefighters finished an extensive overhaul.

Blackney said the single occupant was out of the home by the time firefighters arrived. Medics were called to the scene to check the man for smoke inhalation. He refused to go to the hospital.

The Red Cross were asked to make the scene to help the resident.

