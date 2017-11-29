Fire destroys mobile home

A Briar family lost their home Wednesday night when it caught fire around 5:30 p.m.

Several fire departments were called to the scene at 139 Cedar Drive, but they were unable to save the mobile home. Boyd firefighter Sheridan Rhine said his crew could see smoke when they left the station, so they immediately called for mutual aid.

“When we arrived, there were flames shooting out the windows, doors and roof, and there was a small grass fire,” he said. “Thankfully, we had enough people to get it under control quickly.”

Scott and Ronda Hollon lived in the home with their daughter, Eva Hilburn; her boyfriend, Chaning Dodson; and the young couple’s 4-month-old daughter, Fallon. They all escaped without injury.

“We were sitting in the living room eating pizza and watching TV when we heard a pop,” she said. “I looked and the window was glowing like fire. It spread in like five minutes.”

At least one vehicle was also damaged in the blaze. Rhine said “thankfully they had enough help (at the scene) within five minutes of arriving.”

Departments called to aid Boyd VFD included Cottondale, Newark, Briar, Reno and La Junta. Wise County’s Medic 3 also responded. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.