Escaped inmate caught in Wise County

Arthur Thurman, 32, of Abilene was caught in Wise County Friday night after escaping March 2 from the Callahan County Jail in Baird.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Deputy James O’Bannon pulled Thurman over near Taco Casa in Rhome just before 10 p.m. on a traffic violation.

“He originally said his name was Mark Thurman, and he had trouble remembering his birth date,” Akin said. “This made the deputy suspicious, so he kept asking questions.”

Thurman told O’Bannon his birthday was in 1976, but this raised more questions as he didn’t appear to be in his 40s, according to Akin. O’Bannon eventually discovered Thurman’s true identity and arrested him immediately. He had been jailed in Callahan County on methamphetamine charges.

“Thurman was continually deceptive, but he didn’t try to run,” Akin said. “This is an example of diligent work by Deputy O’Bannon.”

Akin said there was also a female in the car with Thurman, but she was not arrested.

Thurman escaped the Callahan County Jail with the assistance of his nephew, Olmedo Bailey Olivas, 19, according to a story posted on the KTXS 12 website. Following their escape, there was a massive manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, but the duo eluded officers.

According to KTXS, Olivas surrendered to authorities March 13. He was charged with facilitating escape and evading arrest.

Thurman was booked into the Wise County Jail early Saturday. In addition to the warrant for his escape, he had a second warrant out of Garvin County for unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a prescription. Akin said Thurman was released to Callahan County officials Saturday morning.